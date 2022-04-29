Minister says that TSE is available for collaboration, and that dialogue with the Armed Forces is “fruitful”

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, said this Friday (29.Apr.2022) that the Electoral Court will not accept “intervention” of the Armed Forces in the elections. He also stated that the dialogue with representatives of the military has been “fruitful”.

“Collaboration, cooperation and proactive partnerships for improvement, the Electoral Justice is entirely at your disposal. Intervention, never. Fachin gave the statements in an interview at TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of Paraná).

Fachin stated that the Armed Forces’ participation in the Elections Transparency Commission yielded a “exchange of ideas” what has been “productive”.

“Dialogue, collaboration and cooperation are 3 aspects that we have carried out”.

The minister defended the work of the Electoral Justice and the reliability of the electronic voting machine. “The electronic voting process has dozens of layers of security and is repeatedly and exhaustively tested by senior experts outside the Electoral Court”he said. “The national elections, on October 2nd, are organized in cohesion with a robust, serious and effective inspection, transparency and auditing scheme”.

He also declared that those who are interested in democracy do not incite violence and disobedience in relation to the outcome of the election.

“Contrary to what is trumpeted in the jungle of false narratives, in the dirty terrain of fabulation, the inexistence of fraud is an observable fact, easily verified by the application of the conference procedures already provided for by law. There are technological and legal tools capable of solving any doubts”, stated.

“Therefore, in today’s Brazil, there is no logical, ethical, legal reason to defend the bankruptcy of political society, to threaten the suspension of elections, to threaten the dismissal of the majority, to threaten the constitutional normality.

For Fachin, elections are the way to “confronting dissent in peaceful ways”. He said he wanted peace and security in the vote.

“Faith and hope in democracy will prevail. Democratic institutions will not succumb. And I want peace and security in the elections, with order, serenity and mutual respect.”