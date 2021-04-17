The request of the electoral Justice to the Ministry of the Interior to provide them with the name and surname of those who were vaccinated in order to include them as potential candidates for table authorities was not answered yet.

But it did generate a note before the Electoral Chamber of deputies of Together for Change, who requested that those who were vaccinated “VIP” or were immunized and are affiliated with political parties that respond to the ruling party not be added as table authorities. Among those vaccinated VIP was the journalist and president of CELS, Horacio Verbistky.

As he could know Clarion, the electoral tribunal will make the decision to exclude those affiliated with political parties, as is always done in each election, and in this case, at those vaccinated who were outside the official plan and that they were immunized with one or two doses.

It was the president of the Chamber Santiago Corcuera who this week requested by means of a letter sent to Eduardo de Pedro that he be informed about the list of vaccinated in order to be able to include them as possible table authorities, since they are 200,000 people who participate in the electoral operation from those functions.

Previously, also without receiving a response, the Justice had required that its personnel, of at least 500 people, be vaccinated, considering them essential for the operation of the legislative elections, scheduled for now for August 8 and October 24.

The complaint of the Chamber before the Ministry of the Interior opened a request of opposition legislators, led by Luis Petri, so that in the event that the list of vaccinated throughout the country who may be table authorities becomes known, those who were part of the scandal around the VIP vaccination that was installed in the Ministry of Health are excluded from it , as well as those particular cases that were vaccinated who did not have risk diseases or were located within the corresponding age group.

Based on this, judicial sources assure that in the event that the Nation grants them the list of those immunized, those affiliated with political parties and the so-called “VIPs” will be included. However, They doubt that the Government will deliver that list, which for now has not been officially released.

“It is requested that the list of people who are vaccinated be sent, in order to prioritize the designation modality among them, and the means be arbitrated to foresee that, with sufficient anticipation, approximately 200,000 citizens are included in the vaccination schedule as essential strategic personnel that they will be summoned as table authorities, “says the main extract of the text that Corcuera signed on Thursday and that was sent to the Ministry of the Interior.

“The proper functioning of all voting tables is vital for the purity of the entire electoral process, which naturally requires that their authorities have the minimum guarantees to carry out, in a protective manner, the effective exercise of the constitutional right to vote. “added the president of the National Electoral Chamber in his letter.