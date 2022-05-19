Vice President of the TSE says that the Court has the courage to fight those who are contrary to constitutional ideals

The vice president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, said this Thursday (May 19, 2022) that the Electoral Justice is willing to “concrete” democracy and the courage to fight against those who do not believe in the democratic rule of law.

He made the statement during a solemn session celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Electoral Justice. The minister’s speech was made on behalf of the Court.

“The will for democracy and the courage to fight those who are contrary to constitutional ideals, are contrary to republican ideals, remains in the Electoral Justice, which has been perfected, year by year, decade by decade”, stated.

About the creation of the Electoral Justice, in 1932, Moraes said that there were “a lot of courage” to fight against a system that “it tried to capture the sovereign will of the people, distorting the votes that were placed in the polls”.

“This same democratic will and this republican courage, we have today in the Brazilian Electoral Justice”, stated.

“We are one of the largest democracies in the world. In terms of attendance, since voting in Brazil is mandatory, we are among the 3 largest democracies in the world, and the only one that calculates the results on the same day”declared.

“And we are evolving in the sense of, more and more, guaranteeing speed, transparency and, above all, the security that the Brazilian people deserve”.

Also participating in the ceremony were the president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, and ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Mauro Campbell Marques (inspector-general of Electoral Justice), Benedito Gonçalves, Sérgio Banhos, Carlos Horbach, deputy electoral attorney general, Paulo Gonet Branco, and the director general of the Court, Rui Moreira.

Moraes was the subject of an investigation request made to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Minister Dias Toffoli rejected the crime news on Wednesday (May 18).

The Chief Executive makes constant clashes against the Judiciary and the TSE. He has already advocated the adoption of printed voting slips. In April, he said that the proposal was no longer necessary, but defended the implementation of other inspection mechanisms, such as a parallel investigation to be carried out by the Armed Forces.

In an event on May 12, the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, had said that “It’s unarmed forces who deal with elections.” Military and government regretted the statements.

On Wednesday (May 18), STF and TSE entered into a partnership with 33 other entities to combat misinformation about elections and the Judiciary.