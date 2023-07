How did you feel about the content of this article?

Candidate for Casa Rosada, Javier Milei was accused of selling candidacies; he promised to bring those who “slandered” him to justice | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Electoral Justice of Argentina opened this Thursday (6) a preliminary investigation against presidential candidate Javier Milei, leader of the Liberdade Avança party and who says he has an “ultralibertarian” profile.

According to information from the newspaper La Nacion, the investigation will investigate allegations that Milei’s political group would have offered the option to run for office in this year’s general elections in exchange for payments of between US$ 10,000 and US$ 50,000.

Carlos Maslatón, Milei’s former ally, and other people who accused the candidate were summoned to testify. In a video on social networks, Milei denied the accusations and claimed that “in our space, each one self-finances the campaign”.

“Of course this bothers traditional politicians. Do you know why it bothers them? Because they are financed with tax dollars. Meaning they steal what you pay them to campaign. So to all that group of people who slandered us, insulted us and said things that they have no proof other than what they say, let’s take them to court. This corrupt system is over, in which good people have to pay for the madness of politicians”, he shot.