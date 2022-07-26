Public consultation carried out by the TSE and the Regional Electoral Courts can be answered until August 3

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the 27 TREs (Regional Electoral Courts) in the country invite the whole of society to participate in the public survey to help formulate the goals of Electoral Justice for 2023.

The consultation can be answered via link until the 3rd of August, and can also be accessed on the TSE and TREs portals, as well as in the other means of communication of the institutions.

The results obtained in the research will serve as a basis for establishing the principles of participatory and democratic management in the elaboration of the national goals of the Judiciary Power and of the judicial policies of the CNJ (National Council of Justice), as determined by the CNJ Resolution No. 221, of May 10, 2016.

With information of the Superior Electoral Court.