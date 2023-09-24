PT leader claims that ministerial reform consolidated votes, but the government should not be able to approve “customs agenda”

The PT leader in Chamber of Deputies, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), said that the Electoral Court is “passable” of criticism. According to the congressman, the party president, Gleisi Hoffmannhe was “misunderstood” by saying that “there cannot be an Electoral Court”.

In an interview with the newspaper The globeDirceu stated that accounting debts cannot revoke mandates. “The way we have been going, in some years the person who had the most votes will not be elected, but whoever had the best accountant”he said.

The president of the PT criticized the Electoral Court last Wednesday (September 20, 2023) during a session of the Chamber of Deputies in which the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) was discussed. 9 2023. After the negative repercussion, Gleisi said she was misunderstood.

Also known as the amnesty PEC, the proposal proposes to forgive punishments for parties that did not allocate at least 30% of the Party Fund’s reserves to fund female and black and brown candidates in the 2022 elections.

“I wanted to talk about the TSE fines. The values ​​stated here, R$750 million, R$3 billion, R$23 billion, this is not an enforceable fine, there is no way to pay it, we have no money […] they bring the subjective vision of the Court’s technical team, which systematically enters the lives of political parties, wanting to provide guidance, interpreting the will of leaders, the will of candidates. These are fines that make parties unviable […] There cannot be an Electoral Court”said Gleisi at the time.

Ministerial reform

Regarding the ministerial reform, Zeca Dirceu said that the changes in ministries allowed the PT to have a broad base in the Chamber. According to estimates by the congressman, the party has 350 to 370 votes in the Lower House.

For Dirceu, the number, however, is not enough to approve customary guidelines. “Our priorities are to fight hunger, create jobs and have a balanced economy”he said.

The deputies Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans) and André Fufuca (PP) took over the Ministries of Ports and Airports and Sports, respectively, in a strategy to allocate Centrão parties to the Esplanada. The objective is to gain a more solid base of support for the government in the National Congress to guarantee the approval of measures considered fundamental to the government.