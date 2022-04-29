BRASILIA (Reuters) – The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, said this Friday that the Electoral Justice is open to suggestions and constructive criticism, but “never” intervention, when commenting on the participation of the Armed Forces in transparency commission created by the electoral court to improve the reliability of the system.

Fachin recalled the participation in the elections of the last three decades of the Armed Forces in the logistical process of transporting electronic voting machines and also in ensuring that elections are held in places where there are security problems.

“Collaboration, cooperation and therefore proactive partnerships for improvement, the Electoral Justice is entirely at your disposal. Intervention, never”, said the president of the TSE at a press conference at the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) of Paraná.

On Wednesday, President Jair Bolsonaro made a point of saying that he is the supreme head of the Armed Forces and warned that the military would not be a “frame” or would just be “clapping”, referring to the participation of the Army, at the invitation of the TSE, in the discussions on the transparency and security of the electoral process. He defended that the Armed Forces can also count the votes in the election.

Fachin, in turn, listed suggestions this Friday that, offered within the constitutional and legal deadlines, were accepted by the court. This is the case of the unification of the national time for the end of voting, the expansion of the sample base of the ballot box integrity test and the availability, on the internet, of ballot boxes, which any citizen can access.

The president of the TSE also reported that the dialogue with the representative of the Armed Forces in the transparency commission has been “fruitful”.

“The exchange of ideas has been productive,” he added.

“CHAOS ENGINEERS”

In yet another defense of the Brazilian electoral system, which has been the target of constant attacks by Bolsonaro, Fachin also said, without citing any authority, that those who do not respect democracy are “engineers of chaos”.

The minister thanked the demonstrations, the day before, of the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in defense of democracy and the electoral system, and affirmed that statements contrary to this “may interest those who are not really interested in democracy”.

“Not only Brazil, but the contemporary world put democracy in question. And democracy today is our cause to be defended and to be maintained. Outside of democracy there are engineers of chaos. We are engineers of the democratic order”, affirmed the president of the TSE, adding that “whoever is interested in democracy … does not incite violence, does not incite disobedience regarding the outcome of popular scrutiny”.

By insisting on the strategy of putting the current electronic voting system in doubt, Bolsonaro has even said that he would not accept the result of presidential elections this year that he did not consider “clean”.

Fachin highlighted the role of the Electoral Justice. “In democracy, as in championships, what is the responsibility of the Electoral Justice? We are not part of the game. Although some players want the referee to play, raise their voice against the referee, some address the referee of the match, often in an inelegant way, to say the least, the referee is not part of the game. The referee is not in the stands as part of the crowd”.

In another metaphor, the minister of the electoral court and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) compared the Brazilian context to a road with little visibility.

“In Brazilian life today there is a lot of fog, but in essence the road is very safe. We need to see the road. And the road is the one that is in the Democratic State of Law. This fog will pass. Just come the sun of democracy and it will dissipate. For this, it is important that all institutions come together in common interests in the defense of democracy”, he defended.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina MarcelloEdition by Pedro Fonseca)

