05/28/2023 – 6:50 pm

The Electoral Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined the impeachment of the mandate of federal deputy Marcelo Crivella (Republicanos-RJ), who will be ineligible and will have to pay a fine. The decision was taken on May 8, in the first instance, and refers to the 2020 election, in a process filed by the PT and PCdoB.

The Republican advisory said that there are still appeals against the decision and that there are no immediate effects on the mandate.

The party also informed that it will not comment on the case because this process runs in secrecy.

According to the blog of journalist Ancelmo Góis, in the newspaper The globeCrivella will be ineligible for eight years and will have to pay a fine of R$ 433,000 for having set up a scheme to stop the dissemination of news about health in Rio de Janeiro.

In April, the electoral justice had already sentenced Crivella to eight years of ineligibility for abuse of economic power in the 2020 electoral dispute, in a lawsuit filed by Eduardo Paes (PSD), Crivella’s opponent at the time, and the coalition composed of Citizenship, DC, PV, PSDB, Avante, PL and DEM. This decision was also of first instance and could be appealed.

On the occasion, Crivella's defense reported that it will appeal the sentence of Judge Márcia Santos Capanema de Souza, from the 23rd Electoral Zone of Rio de Janeiro.
























