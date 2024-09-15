Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2024 – 15:51

The Electoral Court’s Pardal app received more than 38,000 reports of irregular advertising in this year’s municipal election campaign. The first round is scheduled for October 6th. The second round will take place on the last Sunday of the month, the 27th.

According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) monitor, most of the cases refer to the elections for city councilor – there are more than 20.7 thousand requests for investigation of irregularities. In the mayoral campaign, there are more than 10 thousand complaints.

Regarding the type of irregularity, 11% of the reports concern internet advertising and 89% other forms of general street advertising. According to the TSE, the complaints are forwarded to the competent electoral court, “in order to exercise the electoral police power”.

Among the states, São Paulo (SP) leads the ranking, with 7,586 complaints. Minas Gerais (MG) appears in second, with 4,705, and Rio Grande do Sul (RS) in third, with 3,930.