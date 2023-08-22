John Eastman, former attorney for US President Donald Trump, and Republican election observer Scott Hall turned themselves in to court on Tuesday, August 22. These are two of the 19 defendants, along with the former president, in the case of alleged interference in the 2020 presidential elections in Georgia. Eastman, who was booked into a Fulton County jail, took this step just one day after Trump announced that he would turn himself in to authorities next Thursday, August 24.

Eastman was booked into the Fulton County jail in the last few hours and an arraignment is expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks, according to county records, cited by Reuters.

Hours earlier, the man who was a close adviser to Trump in the run-up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol – by supporters of the president who were trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory – announced in a statement that He would proceed to surrender before Justice.

“I am here today to surrender to a charge that should never have been brought. It represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, which entails the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government to redress grievances,” Eastman said.

This fact comes a day after accepting a bail agreement for $100,000 and after Donald Trump announced that he plans to turn himself in to the authorities next Thursday, August 24.

Trump, the favorite for the Republican nomination for the White House ahead of the 2024 elections, criticizes all four cases against him, considering that they correspond to political motivations and a “witch hunt”.

