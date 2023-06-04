He General advice of the Electoral Institute of Coahuila (IEC) declared today in permanent session at the beginning of the day of elections in the state, in which the citizens will vote to renew the governorship and the local Congress.

He president of the IEC, Rodrigo Paredes Lozanoissued a message and highlighted that this day, after several months of intense work together with the National Electoral Institute (INE), the one-day commitment more and elect governor and deputies.

“The elections this June 4 in Coahuila will reaffirm that our democracy is a dune of rights”, he expressed.

They will be installed, he said, four thousand 047 boxes elections, which will be attended by more than 20 thousand citizens, in which two million 355 thousand 025 citizens will be able to go to vote.

Likewise, he added, 18 special polling stations were installed and added that 22,818 Mexicans residing abroad are in a position to cast their votes.

280 candidates, owners and substitutes, in addition to proportional representation, as well as eight political parties, either alone or in alliances and coalitions, participate in this electoral contest.

Participating in the gubernatorial elections are: Manolo Jiménez Salinas, from the PRI-PAN-PRD Citizen Alliance for Security, and Armando Guadiana Tijerina from Morena.

Likewise, Evaristo Lenin Pérez Rivera for the Rescatemos Coahuila UDC-PVEM Coalition; and Ricardo Mejía Berdeja of the PT; Despite the fact that the PVEM and PT withdrew their support for these two candidates, legally they continue to be nominated by these acronyms.