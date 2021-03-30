The details of the Hong Kong electoral reform approved in the middle of this month by the organic Parliament of the Chinese regime are already known. Beijing had promised an “improvement” of the electoral law and, indeed, it has been so… for its interests.

From now on, the Hong Kong Parliament or Legislative Council (Legco) will have more seats going from 70 to 90. But less elected with direct vote, since before they were half of the House (35) and now they remain in only 20. For its part, the electoral committee in charge of appointing the head of government, made up of economic and social groups mostly related to Beijing, will have the power to appoint 40 deputies. The remaining 30 will come out of five sector elections, representing businessmen, professionals, social organizations, parliamentarians and local representatives in the National Assembly.

In addition, a government committee may veto candidates it does not consider “patriotic” according to the reports provided by the Police. In practice, this means that politicians on the Democratic side who have been singled out for criticizing the authoritarian Chinese regime will be left out of the election.

This electoral reform, which is the biggest political change in the former British colony since its return to China in 1997, also affects the electoral committee that votes for the head of the local government. As in the case of Parliament, the purpose is to reinforce the presence of those loyal to Beijing so that the opposition can never govern. To the 1,200 members of the committee, who are mostly sympathetic to the regime, there are 300, who will come from the so-called “patriotic” groups in Hong Kong and from the Chinese People’s Political-Consultative Conference, an advisory body to the central Parliament.

As if all this was not enough, the 117 members of the electoral committee represented by the district councilors are also eliminated. Elected by universal suffrage, the vast majority belong to the Democratic side since the municipal elections held in November 2019, when the opposition swept the pro-government parties after the massive protests that year against Beijing’s authoritarianism.

That revolt, which began peacefully against the extradition law to China and soon led to an urban guerrilla, ignited all the alerts of the regime, fearful of losing control over Hong Kong. If in the meeting of the central Parliament last year he imposed a draconian National Security Law that penalizes practically any political opposition, in this one he has decreed an electoral reform to annul the politicians who demand democracy.

After its approval by the plenary session of the Chinese Parliament, its permanent committee approved the details unanimously on Tuesday to the applause of its 167 members. With the signature of President Xi Jinping, the reform will be promulgated this Wednesday as amendments to annexes 1 and 2 of the Basic Law of Hong Kong, which acts as a mini-Constitution of this city.

Following its return in 1997, Beijing undertook to maintain its autonomy for at least 50 years under the formula of “one country, two systems”. But seeing the resistance of society, especially young people, to the growing authoritarianism of Xi Jinping, he has decided to impose the principle of “only patriots ruling Hong Kong” to eliminate the opposition that demands democracy.

“This will prevent those who disrupt Hong Kong from entering the electoral committee and the Legislative Council through the elections,” said Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s only representative on the standing committee of the National People’s Congress, bluntly. picks up the “South China Morning Post” newspaper. In his opinion, this change “will ensure that we elect people who genuinely defend the principle of ˝one country, two systems˝ and are capable of serving society and its citizens, and not creating problems.”

For her part, the chief executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, assured after the approval of the reform that dissenting voices will not disappear from the local Parliament. “As long as they fulfill the requirement to swear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and pledge the Basic Law, I do not see why those with different political ideas or are more inclined to democracy cannot run in the elections,” he said. But, with 50 Democratic politicians indicted for subversion, few in Hong Kong believe his words or that the reform is an “improvement” of the electoral system. If anything, only for Beijing.