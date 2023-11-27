Congressmen are still negotiating the final amount that will be included in the Budget Law; Senate leaders are against the amount

The 2024 Electoral Fund should be a record and reach R$5 billion for municipal elections. The amount is still discussed by congressmen and can be changed, but it is mainly a desire of deputies who aspire to be candidates for mayors and/or support their allies in their electoral strongholds. If confirmed, the increase will be 150% compared to the 2020 fund.

In the Chamber, there is a defense that the fund cannot be smaller than the value in 2022, when it was R$4.9 billion. In the Senate, the assessment is different: municipal elections require fewer logistical resources than national general elections, as was the case last year.

Party leaders in the Upper House defend the same value as in 2020 adjusted for inflation. 3 years ago, in the 2020 elections, the Electoral Fund was R$2 billion, less than half the value under debate in the National Congress.

Read below the history of Electoral Fund values ​​since 2018:

One of the critics of the R$5 billion proposal is the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The congressman has already expressed his opinion contrary to the leaders of the House. In Pacheco’s opinion, it is incoherent to defend the fiscal target of zero deficit in 2024 and a fiscal adjustment, and, at the same time, approve a R$5 billion fund for next year’s elections.

The Electoral Fund is another reason that delayed the presentation of the LDO report (Budget Guidelines Law), still no deadline for delivery. The rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-BA), considered taking resources from the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) for the fund, but declined the idea. The decision, for now, is not establishing where the resources will come from.

On October 8, the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) approved a normative instruction that allows the reallocation of bench amendments to finance campaigns. In practice, the mechanism paves the way for the 2024 fund to remain at R$5 billion.

At last week’s CMO session, Forte wished luck to the rapporteur of the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill), deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP).

“Thank God, and thanks to the diligence of our colleagues, we have resolved how the referral will be [do Fundo Eleitoral] at LDO. The problem was left to the LOA. I wish happiness to my friend Motta, who will need a lot of it”he said.

The government established R$ 939.2 million for the call “Electoral Fund” in 2024. The Planalto is against a record value, as discussed within Congress. The criticism comes mainly from the economic team, the main wing of the Lula administration that tries to reduce the increase in spending.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadproposed, when sending the LDO to Congress, a lock so that next year’s fund does not exceed the R$4.9 billion for the 2022 campaign.

The debate on the value will still have many chapters until the final vote on the LOA in a Congress session, scheduled for December 21st. Until then, the back and forth between congressmen about what amount and where to get the amount from will be intensely discussed.

In practice, despite the speeches of congressmen in favor of fiscal adjustment and criticism of public spendingCongress has been approving measures to increase Union expenses, such as payroll tax relief. How the Power360 showed, bomb agendas in the Legislature could cost the federal government R$40 billion in 2024.

THE ELECTORAL FUND

The Electoral Fund came into existence in 2018, after the STF prohibited private donations to candidates. As justification, the ministers stated that economic power unbalanced the democratic game.

Until 2015, elections in Brazil were financed by large businessmen, companies and even banks. Construction companies were also largely responsible for campaign financing, especially presidential candidacies.