Although some sectors of Venezuelan society anticipated possible fraud in the July 28 elections, the desire to insist on the electoral route arose from a broad consensus both among the population eager for change and among the opposition leadership. The intention was to put the ruling elite in the dilemma of having to accept widespread discontent and negotiate their way out, or having to try to retain power at a high cost. Comparable cases such as Nicaragua in 1989 or Chile in 1990 also fueled the hope that massive participation would lead the government and the military sector to have to respect the popular will.

Once this massive desire for political change has been expressed at the polls, the government elites, the military sector and other state institutions continue to see their permanence in power as an existential issue. This is partly the reason for a cohesion, which could be temporary, to support the declaration of a supposed victory by President Nicolás Maduro, which still has no verifiable foundations. Given this scenario, it is worth asking: is there a possibility of constructing a negotiated solution to the conflict that would lead to democracy?

The coordinated action of broad sectors of society, organized in a broad pro-democracy movement, and the prudent contribution of international actors could help to design a complex agreement that would achieve the central objective of making the will of the electorate prevail.

Warnings from the recent past

The international response to the absolute lack of transparency regarding the election results and the government’s intention to impose itself despite the clear signs of its defeat must be consistent, but cautious. A logical response to the evidence presented by the opposition and the very serious government repressive escalation It could be the recognition of Edmundo González Urrutia as president, as well as the implementation of additional economic sanctions.

Members of the National Police guard the Francisco Fajardo highway during a protest against the election results on July 30 in Caracas. Manuel Diaz (EFE)

However, a look at the recent experience of the “interim government,” led by Congressman Juan Guaidó, showed that the predominance of the international community in the resolution of the Venezuelan conflict caused a series of dilemmas and unintended effects both the opposition and foreign governments. While the “interim government” and the “maximum pressure” strategy It created high expectations in the discourse and in the media, and internally it contributed to the loss of credibility of the opposition and the disenchantment and demobilization of the population.

Trying to repeat that formula, even though the opposition has greater legitimacy this time around as a result of the popular vote, would run three major risks. First, it could further unite the elites of the high government and the military sector, making it difficult for at least some of its members to eventually be willing to support the construction of a democracy. Second, it could end up diverting the leadership’s attention from the demands and desires of the majority of a society that seeks political change, aware that this is the quickest and most stable route to overcome the deep economic and social crisis that Venezuela is experiencing. Third, it could fragment the fragile coordination that has recently emerged within the Venezuelan opposition and with other groups interested in favor of democracy, largely due to the appearance of a consensus figure such as González Urrutia.

Is it possible to build a negotiation with guarantees?

Restoring democracy in Venezuela is a task that falls primarily on Venezuelan society and must take into account various elements. At this time, when the opposition has majority support anchored in the popular will expressed at the polls, it is essential to present a clearer approach that convinces those who still support the government coalition about the opportunities they would have in a democratic country with the possibility of sustained economic growth. The opposition leader, María Corina Machado, who was critical of the possibility of negotiating with Chavismo, has called for the cessation of repression in order to negotiate the restoration of democracyWith the support of international actors, this journey, although thorny and uncertain, could bear fruit.

Juan Guaidó and his fellow opposition leader Leopoldo López at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, in April 2019. Manaure Quintero (REUTERS)

To do so, the opposition must expand its ranks and incorporate more actors in a movement in favor of democracy and economic recovery. The social indignation that has existed since the National Electoral Council announced its results has generated significant pronouncements of factors outside the opposition allianceincluding groups and personalities who in the recent past had affinity with the government. Similarly, the need to stop the repressionwhich has become especially established with the popular sectorsis creating meeting points between previously distant actors. The convergence of all revolves around the central demand for transparency in the scrutiny and impartial verification of the electoral records. To do so, it is important to redouble efforts to establish genuine links of communication and collective action, based on mutual recognition, contribution and knowledge that each sector could contribute in the coming stage.

In contrast to past experiences, the opposition leadership must also allow for more active participation by its support base and maintain its focus on the multiple needs of citizens. Democratic resistance must also engage with social and non-partisan groups, including human rights defenders who are key to protecting youth, families, grassroots activists, and the most disadvantaged. Fostering solidarity and a focus on peaceful protests will help maintain the legitimacy and collective character of the call for political change and may continue to increase reluctance among some military personnel to repress.

It is also crucial to present a democratic proposal to those who are still clinging to power. The biggest task is to convince those who are willing to use force against the population that negotiation is their best option. To do this, it is necessary to insist that there is the possibility of agreeing on guarantees to build the “day after” the conflict.

Nicolás Maduro and CNE president Elvis Amoroso hold the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect on July 30 in Caracas.

Ronald Pena R (EFE)

This negotiation process would have to ensure the personal protection of several coalition elites and promote transitional justice mechanisms in accordance with the requirements of the Venezuelan Constitution. The increasingly evident decline of Chavismo under its current leadership could be an incentive in this direction, since trying to maintain power through force may seem feasible today, but it is uncertain whether it will be sustainable over time.

For its part, the scheme neo-patrimonial The current model in Venezuela mainly allows for the enrichment of the top brass. This model also has limits in its growth prospects and is unlikely to improve the daily living conditions of the majority of the population, including those who work in state institutions. Politically, a new democracy could provide new opportunities for those who aspire to resume or renew some of the original demands of Chavismo in order to try to build a new political project with electoral capacity from the grassroots.

With international support that can build confidence in all parties, Venezuelan society could agree to institutional reforms that strengthen democracy, such as limiting presidential reelection and restoring the Senate to give greater representation to minority groups with roots in certain regions of the country. In addition, it is crucial to ensure strict respect for the financing mechanisms of decentralized entities, encouraging the participation of regional and local forces in their own management.

Citizens mobilized around the elections, demonstrating their undoubted desire for the country’s course to change. Allowing electoral fraud would have profound implications for the precarious situation of a large majority of the Venezuelan population. At the same time, the entrenchment of the Venezuelan government in power will have important regional effects, not only due to the potential increase in migration but also due to the impact on the democratic model in the region. Achieving a negotiation with guarantees, with the help of a variety of international actors, can smooth the fragile path towards a new democracy in Venezuela.

Maryhen Jiménez is a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow at the University of Oxford.

Mariano de Alba is a Venezuelan lawyer specializing in international relations.

Antulio Rosales is an Assistant Professor at York University in Toronto, Canada.