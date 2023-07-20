Díaz and Abascal clash over Vox’s anti-immigration stance

Santiago Abascal answers by allusions, after Sánchez said that Feijóo does not want to appear with Abascal “because he is ashamed.” The Vox leader, after beginning with a few laughs, talks about pacts: “Hearing you talk about pacts is very sad, the saddest thing about democracy, because when one accesses power by lying, which is illegitimate, the laws of Congress do not come from popular sovereignty but from a sovereign lie,” he says.

The Vox leader continues: “The truth about the pacts is that Mr. Feijóo, who is not here, has offered him an agreement to share power, so that bipartisanship continues, and has offered him five State pacts. We have to ask the Spanish people about things that are of great concern, who have not been in this campaign, energy sovereignty, street security…

abascal. Are you calling them illegal immigration

Díaz: I won’t allow it, don’t accuse me of anything… apologize

abascal. Are you giving me orders? This communist government, because you represent the worst regime of humanity along with Nazism, but don’t talk to us there.