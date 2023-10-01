This Sunday the five candidates for the Presidency of Argentina meet for the first time in a televised debate in which they will have to present their proposals and contrast those of their opponents. Javier Milei, Patricia Bullrich, Sergio Massa, Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman discuss for two hours this Sunday at the Fórum Convention Center, in Santiago del Estero. The axes are: Economy, Education, Human Rights and democratic coexistence, with the right to replies and counterreplies.

It is the first public forum where the presidential candidates will face each other face to face, in search of convincing the Argentine people to cast their vote of confidence in the elections scheduled for October 22.

From the city of Santiago del Estereo, headquarters chosen by the National Electoral Chamber, the five candidates from across the political spectrum, from progressivism to the libertarian extreme right, meet to share their national project in the first of two debates before this year’s election day.

Without a doubt, the spotlight is on the figure of Javier Milei, an ‘outsider’ of the extreme right who won the primary elections on August 14, where Argentines chose the presidential candidates. An economist by profession, Milei has gained public attention as a result of his speech in favor of dollarization, against state intervention in the economy and against LGBTQ + rights.

On the other hand, there is the front of the traditional right, attached to former president Mauricio Macri, led by Patricia Bullrich. A former Macri minister with a past on the Peronist left, Bullrich bases her national project on a tough hand against crime, a reduction in public spending and bimonetarism as a solution to the complicated economic situation in which Argentina finds itself mired.

The progressive ruling party will also be present led by Sergio Massa. Minister of Economy in the Government of Alberto Fernández, Massa is accused of being responsible for the uncontrolled inflation rate and the Argentine economic crisis, in addition to being the face of the worst results of the left in the PASO Elections. However, he is seen as the Government’s strongest card to achieve continuity in power.

The fourth place in the primaries will also be in the first presidential debate. Juan Schiaretti, Hacemos por Nuestro País candidate, is former governor of the province of Córdoba with a past in Carlos Menem’s cabinet in the 1990s. With a Peronist past, but converted to the right, Schiaretti will try to be the surprise of the night and position himself more clearly in the Argentine imagination.

Finally, Myriam Bregman also appears. A young politician and to the left of the ruling party, Bregman represents the Left Front and the Workers and has as its pillars the distribution of wealth, environmental protection and the slogans of Argentine feminism. The one who is a lawyer by profession will be in charge of opening the debate, which will be the prelude to one of the most complex elections in the recent history of the Argentine people.

