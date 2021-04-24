The regional elections in Madrid have turned nasty after leading left-wing politicians and the Head of the Guardia Civil received death threats from far-right supporters.

Whilst the exact origin of the envelopes with bullets and a letter containing death threats has yet to be determined, the rhetoric is from the extreme right.

During a political debate on the national radio network, TO BE, the represenative of the radical-right party, VOX, refused to specifically condemn these letters offering instead a blanket condemnation of violence but said that they did not believe anything said by the Government; ie, implying that the Minister of the Interior and the leader of the communist party and the Director of the Guardia Civil were liars.

It’s worth clarifying that radio debates and interviews are recorded on camera, which can be followed on the Internet.

The UP (far-left) leader, Pablo Iglesias, refused to continue in the debate saying that it was intolerable that this attitude (by the VOX participant) be allowed. The debate was cut short and TV debates programmed to take place in the next few days leading up to Election Day (12th May) have been canceled.

Most political parties condemned the attitude displayed by the VOX speaker yet the official Twitter account of the conservative party, Popular Party, posted: “Pablo Iglesias, shut the door after you.” It was deleted shortly afterwards and the party leader then roundly condemned the death threats and called for a full investiagation.

Editorial comment: this is a manifestation of the social-media driven sickness that has produced the likes of Donald-Trump and his style of rhetoric. Many consider that VOX is a danger to society and every and all political parties should condemn their harmful affect upon Spanish politics.

In 1976 the Spanish Right and Left had sufficient statesmen amongst them to put behind them the Spanish Civil war & dictatorship and build a new democratic Spain. Today, we have political midgets on both sides and a growing extreme-right presence, thanks to the likes of Steve Bannon who gave advisory services on how to manipulate public opinion using social media to far-right parties from Eastern Europe to Spain.

(News: Spain)