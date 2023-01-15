2023 will be complex and challenging for Latin America that it will have to face an unfavorable international context in which, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a simultaneous deceleration of the three main economic engines (the US, China and the European Union) is expected, the effect of which will be weak growth global rate of 2.7 percent, which could even fall below two percent according to its director Kristalina Georgieva, and with increasingly certain possibilities that some economies may enter a recession.

The effects of the conflict on Ukrainethe struggle to control inflation and interest rates, the challenges of the energy markets and the uncertain path that post-pandemic China will take are events that will impact our region.

A whole “polycrisis”, as stated this week by the managing director of the World Economic Forum (FEM), Saadia Zahidi, in the midst of which Latin America will face a reconfigured political map.

To the new pink tide that has the five main economies in the hands of left-wing governments, but with important differences between them, and with a much more adverse global and regional scenario than the one governed by the leaders of the first pink tide at the beginning of century, politically, 2023 will be marked by a context with a high level of uncertainty, instability and volatility. This explosive combination and, above all, the gap that exists between the magnitude and complexity of the problems to be solved and the reduced capacity of governments to respond to them, will continue to generate governance crises in various countries of the region.

This, added to the fact that a new threat requires maximum attention: extreme right-wing populism that dynamits institutions, demands military intervention when the results are not to their liking, and attacks democracy without knowing its values ​​and principles. Trumpist sectors in USA and Bolsonaristas in Brazil are two recent examples of this dangerous phenomenon in our hemisphere.

In addition, a second group of democracies could suffer further deterioration into hybrid regimes. In fact, some of these could add to your authoritarian drift. While the Cuban and Nicaraguan dictatorships do not anticipate, for the moment, a democratic opening, Haiti will experience a critical year. In other countries, on the other hand, despite the enormous challenges, democracy will maintain its quality and resilience, or could even experience progress.

Latin America will experience an electoral rally marked by the holding of three general processes —presidential and legislative— in Paraguay, Guatemala and Argentinathe last two with the possibility of going to the second round to define their new president.

In Argentina there will also be elections for the end of the year.

intense electoral agenda

Mexico will hold two state elections, which will serve as a thermometer for the 2024 presidential elections, while Ecuador will vote in a referendum to approve or not a possible modification of the Constitution in matters of citizen security, State institutions and the environment. To this we must add the local elections in Colombia and, in Chilethe second exit plebiscite linked to the constituent process.

In Peru, given the unrest and social pressure triggered by the departure of Pedro Castillo and despite the fact that there is an agreement to advance the elections to April 2024, a new advancement of the general elections cannot be ruled out.

In Paraguay, the presidential contest on April 30 will be centered between the ruling party candidate of the Colorado Party, Sebastián Peña (close to former President Horacio Cartes) and the candidate of the opposition coalition that brings together various political forces, Efraín Alegre. The ruling party has an advantage, but there could be a surprise.

The next presidential appointment will be in Guatemala on June 25, whose elections could either provide an opportunity for improvement or accelerate the democratic and social deterioration of the country caused by the last three presidents (Otto Pérez Molina, Jimmy Morales and Alejandro Giammattei).

The polls place the opponents Zury Ríos (conservative) and Sandra Torres (populist center-left) leading the polls and Manuel Conde, the pro-government candidate, far behind both. Surely, there will be a vote to punish the ruling party, but a turn to the left is not anticipated, nor is it ruled out that a candidate may emerge as a surprise at the last minute. On this occasion, it could be Edmundo Mulet.

But, perhaps the eyes of the region at the electoral level will be on what happens in Argentina on October 22 when the southern country votes for its new president.

The panorama remains open both on the side of the Government and the opposition.

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (sentenced in the first instance to six years in prison and permanent disqualification from holding public office) went from excluding herself from the elections to denouncing being a victim of “proscription”.

Hence, it is not clear if President Alberto Fernández will seek his re-election (the public’s assessment of his management is negative) or if he will step aside to support another candidate, who could be the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa or some figure of Peronism or Kirchnerism like Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro or Axel Kicillof. It is not yet known who will lead the opposition sector of Together for Change, since there are several candidates, including former President Mauricio Macri, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, former minister Patricia Bullrich and some names of radicalism .

A third question is how far the right-wing anti-caste candidate Javier Milei will grow and whether he will run on his own or in alliance with some sector of the opposition.

The truth is that, regardless of the list of candidates, it is likely that there will be a vote to punish the Government (alternation for the third time in 12 years) with a tendency to the center right or right.

Of all these processes, it is important to observe two tendencies. The first, if the vote to punish the ruling parties, which marked the 2019-2022 electoral period, will be maintained, and the second, if the left-wing governments will continue to triumph or if, on the contrary, we will see a change in the political cycle favorable to centrist governments. right or right at the regional level, as happened in 2015 with the triumph of Mauricio Macri.

Governments under the magnifying glass

Beyond the hectic electoral calendar, recent governments in progress will also be of broad interest to the region, beginning with the start of the third government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which started off very difficult.

In addition to the difficult economic and social situation that he inherited, just a week after assuming power, Lula had to face the biggest crisis since the country’s return to democracy in 1985: the attack against the constitutional institutions perpetrated by extremist sectors. right-wingers close to former President Jair Bolsonaro, who called for a military coup.

In the Venezuelan case, the progress of the negotiations between the authoritarian regime and the Venezuelan opposition will have to pass the acid test of verifying whether Nicolás Maduro really has the political will to allow presidential elections to be held with full guarantees in 2024.

Outside of South America, we must focus on the dictatorships in Nicaragua and Cuba, the authoritarian drift in El Salvador, the march of the governments of Xiomara Castro in Honduras and Rodrigo Chávez in Costa Rica and the serious political, economic, humanitarian and refugee lives in Haiti, which has become a failed state.

In summary. With so many black swans and gray rhinos it is not easy to make predictions. But we can affirm that 2023 will bring “cloudy times” for the region, which is urgently needed by leaders to regain citizen confidence in politics and its institutions, recover growth, improve the quality of public policies, renegotiate social contracts and protect, strengthen and rethink democracy to adapt it to the societies of the 21st century.

