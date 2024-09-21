Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 10:45

The Electoral Court of Minas Gerais has determined that, starting with the 2024 election, all posters placed in polling stations on Maxakali indigenous lands must be written in the tribe’s language. The posters will provide information on election rules such as the use of cell phones, exit polls, voting times, and the prohibition of exit polls. Posters identifying the polling station and providing guidance on preferential queues will also be translated.

In the city of Bertópolis, in the Pardinho indigenous land, there are 468 indigenous voters divided into two polling stations. In Santa Helena de Minas, in the Água Boa indigenous land, there are 564 indigenous voters, also divided into two polling stations.

The decision is another step in the “Democracy, Citizenship and Justice” project created by the judge of the fourth electoral district, Matheus Moura Matias Miranda, in 2021. The project seeks to expand the Maxakali’s access to justice to consolidate the tribe’s rights and citizenship. In addition to posters to facilitate voting, document issuance drives are also taking place on the reservations.

On September 14 and 15, teams from the fourth electoral zone visited the two locations to provide training on the use of electronic voting machines for more than 500 people.