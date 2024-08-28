Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2024 – 21:18

The Electoral Court denied on Tuesday, the 27th, an appeal by influencer Pablo Marçal, candidate for Mayor of São Paulo for the PRTB, in a case involving the right of reply requested by the PSOL candidate, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos. With the decision, Marçal will be forced to publish on his social networks, for twice the time that the original videos were available, a response video produced by Boulos.

The Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo (TRE-SP) understood that the expressions used by Marçal in his videos, such as “vacuum cleaner”, were offensive to Boulos’ honor and image, constituting negative electoral propaganda. As a result, the TRE unanimously determined that Marçal grant Boulos the right of reply on the platforms Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and YouTube.

Boulos’ right of reply had already been granted in the first instance, but was temporarily suspended last week after Marçal claimed that the video presented by the PSOL candidate exceeded the permitted time and included the ballot box number of the PSOL candidate. However, the TRE-SP board did not accept this argument and upheld the decision that the PRTB candidate must publish the video on his social media.

“The video presented by the author [Guilherme Boulos] to exercise the right of reply granted does not contain excess nor is it in breach of electoral legislation […] The defendant’s argument regarding the duration of this video being longer than the time of the offense published is still not valid, as it is proportional to the sum of the seconds related to the three aforementioned posts published”, says the ruling.

THE State contacted Pablo Marçal through his advisors, but there was no response by the time this report was published.