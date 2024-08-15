Ciudad Juarez.– The State Electoral Tribunal (TEE) will hear the three challenges to the allocation of council seats in Juárez filed by Movimiento Ciudadano on August 7 during the regular session next week.

The president of the highest electoral body in the state, Roxana García, confirmed that only yesterday the non-conformity judgments were received in court.

The Citizen Movement filed a challenge and two other procedures were filed by candidates two and three on the proportional representation list of the same party, Salvador Habib Hepo Simental and Elvia Karina Valles Bailón against the allocation of plurinominal council seats by the State Electoral Institute.

Since July 18, the state leadership of MC announced that it would challenge the allocation of council seats in Juárez so that it could be given two seats, considering the representation that the party would have with only one council member to be insufficient.

Two weeks ago, the Municipal Electoral Assembly delivered, in a night session, the certificates of proportional representation councilors that will make up the next border council starting in September.

In this way, the electoral body delivered certificates to councilors Alejandro Acosta, Sandra García and José Padilla for Morena; Alejandro Jiménez for National Action (PAN); Luz Cristo of the People’s Party; Mireya Porras of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI); Héctor Avitia Corral for the Labor Party (PT), Gloria Mirazo of the Citizen Movement and Fernanda Ávalos for the Green Party.

The Council was made up of 15 councilors from Morena and PT and only one representative each from the PAN, Pueblo, Movimiento Ciudadano, PRI and Verde parties, respectively.

If Movimiento Ciudadano does not continue with the procedure in the Superior Court and the decision on the assignment of council seats is approved as it was two weeks ago, it will be the last procedure of the electoral process in this border, only waiting for the rest of the processes in other states to be exhausted in order to declare the current electoral process concluded. (Pavel Juárez)