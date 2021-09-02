Jannet López Ponce

Mexico City / 02.09.2021 10:23:37

The magistrates of the Superior Chamber began the session called for this morning in which they will elect the new president of the Electoral Tribunal, although prior to the vote, the magistrate José Luis Vargas asked for a pause to define that the vote is carried out in a manner public because until now, there is no consensus to vote unanimously for one of its members.

Judge José Luis Vargas expressed his complaints on his Twitter account claiming that he has not received a response to his request that the session convened privately for this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. be public.

“Being 9:52 am on the day that the new president of the TEPJF will be elected, I have not received a response from Judge Felipe Fuentes to the official letter I sent yesterday requesting that said session be public. Citizens deserve to know the arguments that support the new designation #TransparenciaTotal ”.

However, the tweet only remained for a couple of minutes and was later eliminated by the magistrate, as his complaint was addressed to the acting magistrate Felipe Fuentes Barrera without remembering that his interim presidency ended yesterday, September 1.

Therefore, since Judge Janine Otálora is the president by ministry of law and who will lead the session to vote for the new presidency, it is to her that he should have addressed his request.

MILENIO confirmed that at 10:00 o’clock, only half of the magistrates were ready to start. Among the absences was that of José Luis Vargas who also, as this media revealed, requested a vacation.

At 10:10 hours the private session began but before going to the voting point, Magistrate Vargas lobbies for it to be broadcast publicly as he insists that the arguments of each member about their vote must be clear.

Up to this moment, lobbying continues within the interior, as Magistrate Indalfer Infante Gonzáles maintains his interest in being put to the vote, while the rest of the G5 supports Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, whom they had already elected to dismiss Vargas Valdez but submitted his resignation after an agreement with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Arturo Zaldívar.

Judge Mónica Soto and Judge José Luis Vargas have not yet defined their vote.