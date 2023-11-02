The Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Guatemala (TSE) this Thursday disqualified the Semilla party of president-elect Bernardo Arévalo, by complying with an order issued by a judge in August for alleged irregularities in his registration.

The party was disqualified on August 28 by the Citizen Registry (electoral registry) by court order, which led Arévalo to denounce a “coup d’état” plan to prevent him from assuming power in January 2024.

However, the TSE temporarily lifted the disqualification on September 3 until the election process was formally completed on October 31.

“What the Citizen Registry has done is to comply, in this case, with the judge’s order, since the electoral process has already ended,” TSE spokesperson Luis Gerardo Ramírez told reporters.

Ramírez explained that now Semilla is prohibited from carrying out any activity.

The suspension was ordered by the questioned judge Fredy Orellana at the request of the prosecution, who launched a crusade against Semilla in an apparent attempt to prevent Arévalo from assuming power.

However, the spokesperson emphasized that the TSE “has already validated the results (of the elections) and made them official,” which implies that the new authorities must take office on January 14.

The elected president of Guatemala warned that they want to carry out a coup d’état so that he cannot take office.

That is to say that, despite the suspension of political formation, according to the electoral court, The electoral results that gave the presidential victory to Arévalo de León cannot be reversed as well as 23 Semilla deputies.

The Semilla Movement spokesperson informed Efe that they have not yet been notified about the suspension of their party.

Arévalo is the son of a president who left his mark on the country and his broad victory over the continuity candidate, former first lady Sandra Torres is credited with generating hopes for change with her promise to fight head-on against corruption, an endemic evil in the country.



The crusade against Semilla was launched by the questioned prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche after Arévalo gave the surprise in the first electoral round on June 25 and went to the runoff against Torres.

This persecution has caused massive demonstrations and road blockades in the country for several days to demand the resignation of the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, prosecutor Curruchiche and judge Orellana.

The three judicial officials appear on a US list of “corrupt” actors.

EFE