Mexico City.- Virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said she is pleased that the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) has not given in to pressure.

After the TEPJF declared the opposition’s request for annulment of the election unfounded, the Morena member considered that the magistrates made an assessment of the popular will.

“I am pleased that the Court did not give in to the pressure it faced and that it made an assessment of the popular will beyond Morena, of me, because it made an assessment of the electoral process and the popular will,” he said at a press conference.

“It recognized the number of votes we had as the district count did, as presented by the INE. And I think it is a good decision, it is a recognition of the popular will, of the decision of the people of Mexico and I think the Court did everything right.”

The Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal determined that Sheinbaum’s victory in the presidential election is legitimate, and therefore declared the petition for annulment made by the opposition parties unfounded.

Following this decision, the validity and qualification of the presidential election will be officially declared on Wednesday, so that Sheinbaum will be given the certificate of president-elect on Thursday.

Will celebrate at the Metropolitan

Sheinbaum announced that on Thursday afternoon, after receiving the certificate of majority in the TEPJF, she will celebrate at an event at the Metropolitan Theater to which elected legislators and her next Cabinet will be invited.

“The Cabinet will be there (in the TEPJF), the extended Cabinet that we have invited and that has been made public; there are also guests, invited by the Court itself, the Court will speak there and I understand that they will give me the floor,” he said.

“After that we will go to the Metropolitan Theater, we will have an event where we are inviting deputies, elected deputies, senators, and the cabinet itself and some other guests as well to do, well, if not a big rally, it is a recognition and a celebration of this victory that we all had.”

During that event, scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Sheinbaum will announce the guidelines going forward, such as the implementation of constitutional reforms.

“Of everything we are going to do together because the constitutional reforms and other actions that we are going to develop are coming. As I have told you, we are going to have to deal with the second level of the fourth transformation,” he said.

At her conference, Sheinbaum also called for an investigation into drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada’s bodyguard.

In his opinion, the case must be investigated to the bottom and the circumstances surrounding the arrest in the United States of “El Mayo” and a son of “El Chapo” Guzmán must be made transparent.

“The participation of this person from the Ministerial Police of the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office should be investigated.”

Sheinbaum also considered that it was “very good” that the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, asked the Attorney General’s Office to take over the case and insisted that her movement does not establish relations of complicity with criminals.