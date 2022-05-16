In response to López Obrador’s electoral reform initiative, on May 2 the leaders of the PAN, PRI and PRD, members of the Va por México alliance, came out to send the message that this proposal “will not pass” and that the alliance of jointly would present a counterproposal for reform. Two days later, deputy Rubén Moreira, leader of the PRI caucus in the Chamber of Deputies, stated that it would not be until August when the coalition and the PRI would present their electoral reform proposal. However, and as they had announced, each of the parties would first present their own initiative, which they would later combine into one.

On May 11, PAN legislators deposited before the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union the counterproposal for political-electoral reform that their party will defend: primary elections on the same day for all political parties, organized by the INE; eliminate legislative overrepresentation; nullity of elections due to the intervention of organized crime; second round in the presidential election; electronic voting (electronic ballot box); declination of candidacies and common candidacies. That of the PAN is a proposal with a single handle to dialogue with the president’s proposal: electronic voting.

The PRI also made a move and on Friday the 13th it made public its reform proposal that contains two approaches that are close to the presidential initiative: 1) nationalize the organization of elections and 2) reduce the number of deputies from 300 to 200. It also contemplates a Coinciding with the PAN proposal, include the possibility of a second round in the presidential election. 20 days after six governorships are renewed and although the electoral reform will not be discussed before August, the tricolor is getting ready to negotiate. It is not news to anyone that an opposition alliance, without the PRI, is useless.

IN DEFENSE OF THE INE AND THE OPLES. The closeness of the proposals of the PRI and López Obrador is worrying. As we said before, the PRI initiative coincides with the president’s proposal to eliminate the electoral institutes of the entities and centralize the electoral function in a single State body. The PRI proposes that it continue to be the INE and that the composition of the General Council remain as it has been up to now, with 11 people, but that these be appointed by insulation among those who have received the best evaluations in the stages contemplated in the public call issued for such effect. It also includes shielding the budgetary autonomy of the electoral arbitrator by introducing a fixed formula in the Constitution for calculating its annual budget, which could not be modified by the Chamber of Deputies.

If Morena is willing to negotiate, a position can be built that would allow the organization of elections to be centralized even without the consensus of the other political forces, since it is not news to anyone that, with the votes of the PRI legislators, Morena would reach the majority. qualification that is required to approve the constitutional reform in both Chambers on this point. A change of this magnitude, which forces us to rethink the electoral logistics of the last 30 years, is, to say the least, inopportune.

EFFICIENT THE ELECTORAL FUNCTION From the PRI’s point of view, it involves reducing the relative majority deputies to 150 and maintaining 150 proportional representation. That would make 150 electoral districts disappear and the consequent structure that the INE has in those demarcations. Although what Morena proposes is something else, it would not be difficult to reach an agreement with the PRI at that point. What Morena is seeking by reducing the number of deputies from 500 to 300, rather than dismantling the district structure of the INE, is a drastic change in the electoral system: to stop being a mixed system and move to one of pure proportionality, in which each party obtain the number of deputies that corresponds to the number of votes received.

Theoretically, systems of this type favor plurality, and so it would be, except in the case of Baja California Sur, Colima and Campeche which, due to the model for assigning seats proposed by Morena, based on the population census, would receive only two deputies each. one. I say that it would not be difficult to agree on this point with the PRI, because it is the State of Mexico, the last bastion of the PRI, the entity that would receive the most federal deputies (40 seats) if this point is approved.

EFFICIENT PUBLIC SPENDING FROM MORENA’S PERSPECTIVE. Time is running out for the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IECM). The Congress of Mexico City summoned for this Monday an extraordinary session of the political-electoral affairs commission to discuss, and eventually approve, a legal reform initiative presented by Morena that proposes to restructure the IECM by disappearing the Technical Unit of Supervision, the Training and Development Center, the Linkage Unit with External Organizations, the Gender and Human Rights Unit and the Archive, Logistics and Attention to Decentralized Bodies Technical Unit.

Both in the commission and in plenary session, Morena has a simple majority to get the initiative in question approved next Thursday. Given the successive budget cuts that the government of Claudia Sheinbaum has been subject to, the General Council of the IECM is already preparing an action plan for internal restructuring. The only thing it asks for is a little more time. Everything seems to indicate that he will not have it.

A GOVERNOR FOR SINALOA. The State of Mexico joined Hidalgo and Coahuila last week in the group of entities that already have gender parity in the government regulated in their legislation, and in Sinaloa? For when, deputy Feliciano Castro?