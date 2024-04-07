Electoral corruption in Puglia, M5S councilor Antonella Laricchia vents against Conte

Antonella Laricchia she is a city councilor who for a long time had been the point of reference for the Five Star Movement Puglia. That is, he was part of that original nucleus that considered the Democratic Party a “PDL – l”, as he shouted at the time Beppe Grillo. And therefore he twice competed for the role of President of the Puglia Region with Michele Emiliano. In 2020 Michele Emiliano won with 47% against Raffaele Fitto at 39% and with Laricchia in third place at 11%. Once the electoral round was over, Emiliano's “procurement campaign” began – she herself says – towards the Five stars to pull them in the majority while she, to her credit, did not want to enter. Besides, Michele's interest Emiliano for movementism dates back to ancient times, even at a national level. The writer witnessed Emiliano's interest in collaborating with Italia dei Valori, at the time when Antonio Di Pietro's party was booming.

After all, the career of Emiliano it all took place at a local and never national level, having never been in Parliament and holding power in one place for too long is never a good thing for democracy. Emiliano was first mayor of Bari for ten years, from 2004 to 2014 and then left the office for another decade to his man and successor, Antonio Decaro, governing Puglia from 2015 (replacing Nichi Vendola) until today . In practice, the Emiliano – Decaro couple has governed Puglia at Bari and regional level for 20 years.

But let's get back to Laricchia who had the gift of coherence in an environment, that of Apulian politics, which is currently showing its worst side with the procedure for placing the municipality of Bari under commissionership due to mafia infiltration and with the resignation of a councilor at council level regional of Emiliano himself. In between the murder of a nephew of a boss in Bari and the incredible story of the governor himself of the visit to the sister of a boss together with the current mayor Decaro, who however denies his friend and protector. However, the two will be heard by the anti-mafia commission by April. We talked about it here ( retrieve the item ).

But let's get back to the interview. Laricchia is asked what she thinks of the arrests linked to the 2020 elections: “The whole system conceived in the Region is based on unreliability. Emiliano conceives politics as the search for consensus and, essentially, also unites the vote-bearers who ultimately do not find themselves in common values ​​and in a coherent project. Surprise? It's an unseemly sight, but it was to be expected.”

But she remained faithful to her electoral mandate. Laricchia also has it for the leaders of the Five Star Movement: “In the aftermath of the vote I was subjected to vigorous pressure: from the national leaders, starting with Luigi Di Maio, they wanted to push me towards joining the Emiliano council. They said that joining the majority that governs Puglia would strengthen the Conte 2 government. We then saw that the alliance was made, but in Rome the executive fell”. Now Laricchia's request is that the Five Star Movement, her colleagues, abandon the majority and this is also in line with Giuseppe Conte's refusal to participate in the Pd primaries for the mayor of Bari and to run alone. What will Laricchia do when she grows up? Her answer is clear and she also designates a small strategy: “I find that the two-term limit is a revolutionary theme and one that I have always supported. I try to give my contribution to Alessandro Di Battista and the Schierarsi association. I know I will be there with him and with the team that is being formed, but not in the institutions. Renewal is the salt of democracy.”

Although, to be honest, Alessandro Di Battista missed the train to the Five Star government in 2022when he gave up the battle against Giuseppe Conte who has taken away the Movement from everyone and is becoming a bit of a refuge for the disappointed, like the former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi who after the electoral defeat inflicted on her by Roberto Gualtieri, mayor Pd is said to be interested in the Di Battista project, which however is for now a simple cultural association.