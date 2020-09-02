You may well hear and read a lot of Anglicisms by the month of November. Franceinfo has therefore prepared a short guide for you to experience the countryside like a real American.

The US presidential campaign will capture the media around the world by November 3, election day. A large number of expressions, generally little known to the French, will be used in abundance in the United States to evoke the fight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Franceinfo has therefore concocted a little glossary for you to follow the event in its original version.

Bellwether state

In English, the “bellwether” is the sheep (or ram) which guides the flock with a bell around its neck. In the electoral sense of the term, the “bellwether state” can be translated as “Barometer state”. He is the one who, from election to election, always or almost always votes for the winner.

At this little game, Missouri and Nevada are pretty good. But the champion is Ohio: since 1944, voters in this Midwestern state systematically voted for the future tenant in the White House. With one exception, 1960, where they voted mostly for Richard Nixon and not for John F. Kennedy.

Blue state / Red state

There, your primary level English should suffice. This is a color code traditionally used to classify US states according to their vote. The “blue states” (“Blue States”) are acquired by the Democrats (California, Illinois, New York …), and the “red states” (“Red States”) in the Republican camp (Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Texas …).

Electoral college

Unlike France, the presidential election in the United States is an indirect ballot. Thus, the AAmericans do not vote directly for the candidate. They choose “grand voters”, the number of which varies from one state to another depending on size and population. They are 538 in total and they are the ones who ultimately elect the President of the United States.

These “large voters” form what is called “the electoral college”, “electoral college” in original version. In the American system, un candidate must obtain the absolute majority of this college to enter the White House, that is to say at least 270 of the 538 “big voters”.

Faithless electors

In fact, the “big voters” are then supposed to respect the popular vote, by giving their voice to the candidate who wins in their state. But sometimes some people return their blazers. This is called the “faithless electors”, in a way the “disloyal” or “unfaithful”. Often, they explain having changed their minds because they no longer felt ready to support this or that candidate. We counted seven in the last presidential election in 2016.

Until then, the “traitors” as some also call them, did not risk much except a few insults or a small fine. But at the start of the summer, the US Supreme Court called on states to impose harsher penalties on those who “have fun” in the future voting for someone else.

Federal Election Commission

His name is misleading. Contrary to what one might think, the Federal Election Commission only monitors compliance with the law on the issue of election financing. The FEC, created in 1974, publishes details of candidates’ campaign expenses and lists all of their donors, whether private or public.

G rand Old Party

The “Grand Old Party” (“big old party”) or “GOP” is the nickname given to the Republican Party. Created in 1854, it brings together the currents of the American right. Its emblem is the elephant, and its color is red. The Democratic Party is symbolized by a donkey, and its color is blue.

Inauguration Day

This is what is called the day when the elected president takes the oath and officially takes office. He then pronounces the famous sentence: “I solemnly swear that I will faithfully perform the office of President of the United States and that to the best of my ability, I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. ” The ceremony“Inauguration Day” Traditionally takes place between January 20 and 21 of the year following the election.

Donald Trump is sworn in on January 20, 2017, in Washington. He then officially becomes President of the United States. (KEVIN LAMARQUE / REUTERS)

National conventions

National conventions are must-see moments in the American campaign. Even if the names of the winners have already been known for several weeks, cIt is only on this occasion that the candidates are officially invested by each of the parties.

These conventions, which mark the end of the primaries and the start of the presidential campaign, always take place in summer. But this year, a surprise guest disrupted their smooth running: the coronavirus. Forgotten, the rooms full, the 50,000 spectators, the release of balloons, the great speeches in the gallery, etc. Because of the epidemic, the national convention of the Democratic Party, planned in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) mid-August, mostly took place online.

Joe Biden reacts in a video feed after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party’s candidate for the 2020 U.S. presidential election on August 18, 2020 (BRIAN SNYDER / POOL)

Same upheaval in the camp opposite: the national convention of the Republican party, which was to be held in Jacksonville (Florida) under the initiative of Donald Trump, finally took place in Charlotte (North Carolina) … behind closed doors. The outgoing president did not make the trip. He spoke from Maison Blanch.

October surprise

The “October surprise” designates a unplanned event, just before the ballot, and which would influence the final result. The expression dates back to the 1972 presidential election. On October 26 of that year, twelve days before the election, Henry Kissinger, then White House national security adviser, says in press conference that the end of the Vietnam War lies “at hand” (“Peace is at hand”). An announcement which, it is said at the time, would have helped outgoing President Richard Nixon to be re-elected for a second term.

POTUS

This acronym, which means “President of the United States”, is used to speak in a shortened way of the tenant of the White House. This is the title of the latter’s Twitter account. The First Lady also has her acronym, FLOTUS, for “First Lady of the United States “.

Screenshot of the Twitter account of Donald Trump, President of the United States. (TWITTER / POTUS)

PAC (and Super PAC)

Nothing to do with our famous Common Agricultural Policy. In the United States, when a company or an individual wishes to support a candidate, they have to go through a PAC to make a contribution. In English, the acronym means “Political Action Committee”. What one could translate in French by “support committee”.

In 2010, the Supreme Court decided to open even more the dollar tap … by ending the limits (2,500 dollars) that donors could not exceed. These “super PACs”, as they are called, have since been able to give unlimited donations.

And the money is still flowing this year. America First Action, one of the biggest pro-Trump “super PACs”, will for example spend $ 18.6 million on advertising messages in four states where the fight promises to be close, indicates the Politico site (article in English). Opposite, Joe Biden can count on Priorities USA in particular. In Q2 2020, this weight supporter raised $ 36.6 million to see him win, according to Washington post (paid article in English).

Swing states

As the verb “swing” indicates, it is the States which “swing” from one camp to another, according to the elections. A Democratic coup, a Republican coup, sometimes for a handful of votes. These states (a dozen in total), also called “pivot states”, hold the key to the ballot. This is why candidates focus their financial efforts and their travel on them. They are all the more courted if they represent a large number of “major voters”.

According to surveys, “swing states” of 2020 are again Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Third party candidate

He is the “candidate of a third party”, or a candidate who does not belong to either of the two major parties (neither Democrat nor Republican). To date, none of them has ever won a presidential election, but their presence can weigh on the final result. Thus, in 1992, billionaire Ross Perot won nearly 20% of the vote.

Too close to call

If you watch election night on an American channel, the expression may well come to your ears. “Too close to call” literally means “too tight to announce”. A journalist or an observer will use it to qualify a ballot where the gap is too small to give the name of a winner. Conversely, we will opt for the expression “call the election” when there is no doubt.

In the 2000 presidential election, Democrat Al Gore was first announced the winner in Florida, before the ballot was called “too close to call”. The state of the south-east of the country has also finally returned … to its Republican opponent George W. Bush.

Winner-takes-all

The rule of “winner-takes-all “ (“the winner takes it all”) is another peculiarity of the American presidential election. The camp which comes first in a state wins all of the “grand voters” of that state. For example, if the Democrats finish ahead in Florida, they pocket the corresponding 29 “Grand Voters”. Only two states do not apply this rule: Nebraska and Maine. Them distribute their “large voters” on a proportional basis.

This is why it is possible to become president of the United States without winning a majority of the votes at the national level. It happened four years ago, with the victory of Donald Trump. The latter obtained nearly three million votes less than his rival, Hillary Clinton. And yet …