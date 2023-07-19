He electoral process current remembers the chaos theorywhich maintains, being very simplistic, that small variations in a determined system in which the initial conditions were already established, can imply large differences in the behavior futuremaking long-term prediction impossible.

It is something of what is happening in this election campaign advanced, which legally does not exist, which would have to start within four months but which has already been with us for almost a year. The conditions initials were modified for him President Lopez Obrador launching the anticipated campaign of what he called his capsactually the presidential hopefuls of Brunette over a year ago.

Everything else has been a consequence of that political decision, taking advantage of a kind of vacuum that was filled with the good will of the leaders so as not to openly get involved in the electoral processes. can complain Lopez Obrador about what vincent fox was involved in the process of 2006 but it is not at all similar to current interventionism. And not Felipe Calderon neither Enrique Pena Nieto intervened in their respective electoral processes in 2012 and 2018.

when the President Lopez Obrador he says that he is not allowed to express himself, what he really means is that he wants to participate even though break the lawusing public resources (the morning and its transmission are) for partisan goals. If we add to this that, in addition, in these campaigns the law is blatantly violated disclosing official, private information that can only be provided by the SAT wave Financial Intelligence UnitWe are in the worst possible scenario.

He INE and the electoral Tribunaleven in an exercise in pragmatism, they must set limits to the President Lopez Obradorto the matches already their pre-candidates. He current process it has already gotten out of hand and goes outside the electoral law. But it is still possible to clearly establish what can and cannot be done. It will no longer be possible to stop the selection process Brunette nor the one of the broad frontbut minimum standards can be set, such as regarding financing and the activities that can be carried out.

a few weeks ago the President Lopez Obrador met with the directors of the INE supposedly to be told, the president himself said, what he could do in this electoral process. then his spokesperson Jesus Ramirez he met with Guadalupe Taddei supposedly for that. pity that the INE He did not disclose the content of those meetings. But if the Councilor president of the INE did not explain to spokesman and organizer of the morning and to his own president what could they do, or did they completely ignore her.

He INE it has to get out of the bureaucratic tangle and even its disagreements derived from the changes in its training and must clearly and publicly state what can or cannot be done in this process already underway. And a widespread violation of electoral rules must be stopped when the election campaign legally begins. If rules are not now clearly established on financing Who is going to control it already in the middle of the campaign? If it is not clear what type of events can be carried out, who will determine them in the immediate future? If it is not clearly established prohibitions that the federal executive has, at all levels, to participate in the electoral process, the morning and the actions of the government will become an inexorable electoral machine, with the risk of turning the entire process into a state election.

Even following chaos theory, all this can lead to a unpredictable resultas a hypothetical invalidation of elections: if all the rules were violated, even well before the start of the pre-campaignsand this dynamic continues in the next eleven months, anyone from the ruling party or from the opposition, will be able to request the annulment of the processwhich would leave the country facing an abyss that we have never seen before.

That presidential phrase that “don’t come with the law is the law”, is what has become reality. It is true that our laws in this matter are anachronistic and that what the reforms of 2007 and 2013 have done is have a terribly rigid and over-regulated system. Systems that work well are said to have loose rules that are strictly enforced, and those that fail are those with strict rules that are loosely enforced. It’s time for the INE Assume your leading role in all this and even assuming what has already been done and to be done, with pragmatism but also with clarity, publicly specify what can and cannot be done for the future, in these advanced processes and then in the campaign itself . If not, in chaos, the results endings can be absolutely unpredictable.

the north command

The chancellerythrough the undersecretary Roberto Velascotells me that the initiative to get Mexico out of Northern Command It is not from the Defense, but from the Republican Party, and that the White House does not hesitate to keep Mexico within that scope. It is appreciated. It is an important clarification and difference. But it is still significant if we assume that the Republican Party has the majority in Capitol and can win the presidential election next year.

