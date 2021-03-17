The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, announced the suspension of compulsory education and the vaccination of people from the age of 18, as measures to combat the rise in coronavirus cases that that country registers in recent weeks.

After a meeting with his ministers, Lacalle Pou explained that since this Wednesday it is no longer mandatory attendance at face-to-face classes in the educational system throughout Uruguay.

At the tertiary level, they asked that attendance be restricted to laboratory activities.

“Our priority was not to alter or alter as little as possible the relationship of the boys with the educational system,” said the president.

Lacalle Pou said that he spoke with the mayors to assess the local situation of Covid infections. For this reason, the presence in the department of Rivera was suspended, although this measure can be extended to other affected localities in other “exceptional situations.”

Luis Lacalle Pou announced measures to counteract the rise in coronavirus cases. AP Photo

The Uruguayan president characterized the rise of infected in the country. “The transmission of the virus today is given by young people, from 20 to 39, “said Lacalle Pou.

Therefore, he announced that next week (Tourism Week) the registration for the vaccination for people 18 to 70 years. He explained that there is “idle capacity” of vaccines in some sectors of the country.

“In some departments, idleness is 86 percent. We lack arms, it cannot be that we lack arms in some departments that are complicated, “he remarked.

Among other measures, he also mentioned the limitation to 50 percent of the interdepartmental transport capacity, as well as the suspension of amateur sports and the restriction to a maximum of 400 people in public shows (until now the limit was 30 percent of the capacity).

This Tuesday, the Uruguayan authorities registered 916 cases and 8 deaths by coronavirus. Thus, the total number of active patients reaches 10,461.

Luis Lacalle Pou hopes that, with the agreements already reached, he will be able to immunize the population of Uruguay. AP Photo

“Maybe, because of how infections occur, there is a relaxation“, acknowledged Lacalle Pou.” If the bubble is not maintained, if we do clandestine parties, roasts of 20 people … There is no measure that resists the lack of care. “

The latest update indicates that there are 135 patients admitted to intensive care, the highest record since the start of the pandemic.

“There is no danger of general saturation, yes in some departments, like Rivera and in those of the east “, clarified Lacalle Pou, who highlighted the expansion of this type of units and the referral of patients to departments less affected by the virus.

Hours before the ads, Uruguay received a second shipment of the vaccine from the Sinovac laboratory. The 1,558,000 doses from this batch complete the 1,750,000 first agreed with the Chinese firm.

In addition, until the end of April it will receive about 460,000 doses of Pfizer, with which it agreed to purchase two million applications. It will also have vaccines from the Covax fund.

“There would be enough vaccines for the required immunization in our population. With which we have no major hurry with the other vaccines,” said Lacalle Pou.

