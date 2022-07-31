Elections, Zaia: “To win we must get out of ideological cages”

“We could also win the elections. But if we don’t throw our hearts over the obstacle, we risk building a government that ends an era without starting a new one.” So Luca Zaia to the Corriere della Sera. “We have to get out of ideological cages that we gladly leave to the left. The theme is to give answers not in a manner. On immigration, I say this because he has always been our workhorse “.

“AND we cannot leave the monopoly of social thought to the left, we cannot outsource reflections on the environment to others, which is a theme that involves entire supply chains. Without being afraid of any argument: I come to say that we must also have a point of view on sexuality and ‘new families’ that is not a conditioned reflex. Being center-right does not mean pampering ideological amarcord. We have to counter a narrative that describes us as those with the ring on the nose “. But here we have to win the elections and maybe form a government. Are you confident?” For both of the things you indicated, the conditio sine qua non it is a solid, shared and visionary program. We have to design the country we want for the next 15 years “.

