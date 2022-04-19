President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the “elections will follow their normal pace”. He made the statement this Tuesday (19.Apr.2022) during the Army Day ceremony in Brasília. The event was attended by the presidents of the Three Powers: the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, and the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-PI), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In his speech, Bolsonaro gave “greetings” to the minister Luis Roberto Barroso, former president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) — who was not present at the ceremony. He thanked the armed forces for the invitation to participate in the last electoral process, after questioning about electronic voting machines by the military.

“I want to greet Minister Luís Roberto Barroso here, who as president of the TSE, invited… I repeat, invited the armed forces to participate in the entire electoral process”he said.

Bolsonaro’s speech about the elections clashes with the comments he made on Saturday (Apr 16), in an interview with CNN Brazil. The president had said he did not trust the electoral process, and questioned the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, if he would receive any punishment for speaking out.

“A few weeks ago, the minister [Alexandre de Moraes] He said that anyone who distrusts the electoral process will have their registration revoked and imprisoned. Hey Alexander, I’m suspicious. Will you arrest me? Will you revoke my registration? What democracy is this?”said Bolsonaro.

Soon after, Bolsonaro again criticized Barroso, and said that since 1996 the minister has interfered so that the printed vote does not advance in the Chamber of Deputies. “When he talks about interference, Minister Barroso went to the Chamber of Deputies, interfered and the PEC of the printed vote was defeated”he said in the interview.