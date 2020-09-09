Highlights: Campaign for another Navruna of Bihar

BHU students start #FindBiharKiBeti campaign

On September 3, a dacoit was picked up by a businessman’s 15-year-old girl from Muzaffarpur

No clue of the baby girl found yet

Smoldering questions on Bihar’s supercop claims

Government… what is happening?

Muzaffarpur:

After a week of another Navruna of Muzaffarpur, no clue has been found. Like Navruna, the dacoits picked up the 15-year-old girl from the house, but the police have still failed to find out where the girl is. The case is related to Muzaffarpur, where the dacoits robbed a businessman’s house in the Dighra police station area late on September 3. During this time, money and jewelery were robbed from the house, kidnapping the 15-year-old girl of a dacoit businessman by hand and foot.

Campaigning for another compassion

Anger against another Navaruna case is also boiling in Uttar Pradesh. In Varanasi, BHU students have started a campaign for Bihar’s daughter. Students have started the campaign on Twitter and are being tweeted continuously with the hash tag Find Bihar’s daughter #FindBiharKiBeti. Till now hundreds of students have tweeted in support of this campaign. BHU students are questioning Bihar’s Nitish government. See some such tweets

Reminiscent of the unresolved Navaruna scandal

The kidnapping scandal of businessman Shambhu Pandey’s daughter in Dighara has brought back fond memories of the 8-year-old Navaruna scandal. Navruna also disappeared in the month of September in 2012 and then her skeleton was found. The only difference is that Navaruna was abducted while everyone was sleeping in the house. But Dighra’s businessman’s daughter has been kidnapped before the family’s eyes.

Householders refuse to speak anything, still no clue

The businessman and his family are not talking to anyone about this. Who was the dacoit who carried out the crime, did he have any enmity with the businessman? Why was the businessman’s daughter kidnapped after the robbery? There are many such questions which are entangled like the knot of Navaruna case even after 4 days of the scandal.

Watch video …

Skirmish of miscreants in Nitish government, kidnapped businessman’s daughter by entering house .. Watch video

What happened to Navaruna

According to Navruna’s father, Atulya Chakraborty, Navaruna was kidnapped and murdered for the precious land he had in Muzaffarpur city. On the night of 18 September 2012, Navaruna, who was sleeping in her house on Jawaharlal Road in Muzaffarpur, was kidnapped by cutting the grill in her room window. Two and a half months after the abduction, a human skeleton was found while cleaning the sewer near his house. The DNA test confirmed the skeleton to be Navaruna. This famous case was first investigated by the police and then by the CID, but no one succeeded in solving the case.

CBI started investigation of Navruna case in 2014 on the direction of Supreme Court

In September 2013, the Bihar government recommended that the CBI be investigated after a demand from every side of the Navaruna murder case to be conducted by the CBI investigation. The CBI refused to investigate the case even after the recommendation of the Bihar government. Later, in February 2014 on the direction of the Supreme Court, its investigation was started. During this, his skeleton was recovered from a drain located near Navaruna’s house.

Even after the CBI investigation, the case of Navruna case remains unresolved. Navruna’s father, Atulya Chakraborty, accused many of the elders in the case, but so far the result of the investigation was only cipher. The mystery of who carried out the kidnapping and murder of Navaruna is still a secret.