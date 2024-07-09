Here’s what the victories in the UK and France (don’t) teach the Italian left

“In Italy, after the elections in the United Kingdom and France, we saw more than one left-wing exponent shouting victory, as if they were the ones who had achieved electoral success in the first place. And I find it humiliating that in our country we always look for a foreign model to imitate on this front.” The professor Charles Gallipolitical scientist, long-time full professor of History of Political Doctrines at the University of Bologna, analyses the current political debate that arose after the elections in France and the United Kingdom.

In London the Labour Party has returned to power after fourteen consecutive years of opposition, in France surprisingly the second round of the early legislative run-offs has given the relative majority to the large and composite New Popular Front ranging from social democratic formations to the radical left. Galli, however, reminds us that “comparing these two situations is a conceptual and political error”. The interview.

Professor, what are the major differences?

I would point out two types of differences. The first is of context and the second is on the nature of the lefts we are talking about and their results. First of all, the United Kingdom and France are characterized by a different electoral system and a different recent history that makes them not comparable in terms of electoral dynamics.

And on the front of the difference between the two lefts?

They differ in constitution and result. In Great Britain, the Labour Party wins with Keir Starmer, which today represents a non-ideological left. In France, however, the composite coalition whose main force is Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise, a radical and harshly populist party, prevails in relative and not absolute terms, obtaining a result well above expectations.

On one side a single party, on the other a coalition of forces often rivaling each other recently…

Yes, and in fact this is an important difference. In the United Kingdom, Starmer’s Labour Party has experienced a precise path, not without elements of internal conflict such as the expulsion of former secretary Jeremy Corbyn, in France before and after the birth of the Popular Front there was an internal duality between the radical left of Mélenchon and the more moderate forces. After all, these evolutions reflect the political and social development of the two countries. And the results of the left, it should be remembered, must also be weighed in relation to the consensus obtained.

In the United Kingdom, in this sense, how can we read the Labour result?

In terms of seats and constituencies won, it is an indisputably clear statement. But we need to analyze the social dynamics in depth. Consider one figure: the Labour Party won about a third of the votes and won two thirds of the seats. It took advantage of the collapse of the Conservative Party that had governed since 2010, but it did not achieve a clear advance in terms of votes comparable to the growth in seats in the House of Commons. Indeed, if we look at the data from the polls, we note that a right-wing populist formation like Nigel Farage’s Reform UK almost equaled the number of votes of the Tories.

How much did disaffection with the Tories and the British electoral system weigh on Labour’s success?

Very much so. On the one hand, because the British electoral system binds the elected representative to the constituency, and therefore this disadvantages transversal opinion parties, such as Reform, which won only four seats, which are not rooted in the territory. On the other, because the Labour Party seemed to many voters a clear alternative to fourteen years of conservative hegemony that led to a decline in the economic conditions of the United Kingdom, a long socio-political crisis and the decline of the country’s international weight. The Labour Party seemed the most credible alternative even if on many issues it is not in clear disagreement with the Tories. Think of Brexit, which Starmer is careful not to question. As, after all, no one does in English politics anymore except the Liberal Democrats.

There has been talk of Starmer as the new Tony Blair. Do you share this interpretation?

I don’t see any particular affinities: Starmer’s vision has little to do with the Third Way promoted by Tony Blair and Anthony Giddens in the 1990s. Let me explain: the Third Way had its own coherence with the spirit of the times and its own raison d’être as an attempt to interpret a historical era in which the neoliberal revolution and the triumph of globalization were taken for granted. In the 1990s, the idea emerged that the primary task of politics, even progressive politics, was essentially to manage the triumphal global march of capitalism. We are talking about an era different from ours, where Starmer comes to power in a phase marked by great ruptures and inequalities, and international and internal crises.

In France, however, the left is the first coalition but does not have the numbers to govern. What scenarios are opening up?

In France the game is complex, and I would start by recalling that the New Popular Front is first in terms of seats but not votes, because the Rassemblement National took about 37% of the votes and took fewer seats than the left and the presidential coalition only because the two-round electoral system is structurally conservative and tends to keep out forces considered disruptive by the establishment. It is unlikely that a government will be able to start, in the post-vote, from the Popular Front’s agenda, and the game must be read in the direction of the perspective that will open up between now and the 2027 presidential elections.

Has Emmanuel Macron saved what can be saved for the foreseeable future?

The president has limited the damage and now, although weakened in his representation in Parliament, he can gain a two-year truce between now and the end of his second term before the next election campaign for the Elysée that will decide his successor in which two bets will be played. On the one hand, that of the Elysée, centered on the prospect of the wear and tear of a right condemned to remain in opposition. On the other, the bet of Marine Le Pen and the Rassemblement to focus on the problems of a future government to further consolidate its electoral successes. Let us not forget that France will soon face the unprecedented test of the European infringement procedure on public accounts.

And Mélenchon? What prospects will he have in the face of the government hypothesis that may arise before the National Assembly?

The feeling is that Macron could provide the task to a figure called upon not to question the status quo of the current balance of power of France within and in Europe. Which makes it difficult to imagine the coexistence, to give just one example, between the authors of the pension reform and the most vocal opponents from the left who marched in the streets to ask for its withdrawal. What we would call a technical government cannot be ruled out, where however Macron could involve the center-right Republicans and factions closer to him of the New Popular Front, such as the Socialist Party. It would be politically suicidal for Mélenchon to lend himself to such an operation.

So, is it difficult to draw definitive lessons for the Italian left from these two scenarios?

The Italian left, which now seeks the French or British models after having followed the Spanish and American ones, likes to say “we won” when forces that it believes are similar to it are successful abroad. But in essence the votes of France and the United Kingdom are a story in themselves and only provide one lesson, although not a secondary one: the right is beatable, and this must be remembered. But it is beatable, in our country, only if two conditions occur simultaneously: on the one hand, an electoral law that facilitates the creation of a system of political forces aspiring to become the majority. On the other, the composition of a social and political coalition that does not have as its sole objective only that of beating the right or stopping it, but presents an organic vision and clear ideas on the society that it intends to help create. This second point, which the United Kingdom does not need, was not present in France. And this must be a point of reflection for the Italian forces.