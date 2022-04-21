Genoa – Sunday 12 June will vote for the administrative and for the referendum on justice, an election day much awaited by politicson which, however, the long shadows of the pandemic and the war loom.

The draft of the decree governing the electoral appointment on the one hand dictates the anti-Covid rules to allow safe voting, on the other, “in consideration of the international political situation” and the “risks associated with cybersecurity”, pushes the experimentation of electronic voting to 2023.

With over 75 thousand infections in one day, the coronavirus still bites and the next election can only take this into account. Thus, approximately 38 million are allocated to sanitize the seats in conjunction with the electoral appointments of 2022 and hospital sections are expected in the structures with Covid departments. Those in isolation will be able to vote in their municipality, in hospital or special polling stations, after having sent a request for a home vote to the mayor between 10 and 5 days before the elections.

Only for municipal and district governments, the subscriptions required for the presentation of lists and candidacies will be reduced to one third. The ballot, on the other hand, will begin with the referendum: that of the administrative ones will begin at 2 pm on Monday 13 June.

The decree, expected in the CDM, was eventually postponed to the next session, due to the absence of the competent minister, Luciana Lamorgese. The owner of the Interior Ministry should have participated in the work by videoconference but she was unable to connect. On the other hand, Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in quarantine for Covid, chaired remotely.

Meanwhile, the coordinates of the election day decree – except for last-minute adjustments – are already in black and white. And arouse controversy.

The conflict that has erupted in the heart of Europe should postpone the start of digital voting by one year, an irritating forecast the chairman of the Constitutional Affairs Commission, Giuseppe Brescia (M5s). The pentastellato, promoter of the amendment to the 2020 budget law which established the 1 million euro fund for experimentation, now hopes for a rethinking of the executive but, otherwise, does not hesitate to announce that “the rule that stops the experimentation of electronic voting and clears a job lasting more than two years “will” be canceled in Parliament. We are convinced that technology can help the participation in the vote of millions of citizens who live or study far from their place of residence. safety – he highlights – we have always been open to any solution and for this very reason the experimentation initially involved a simulation without legal value. Stopping it makes no sense “.