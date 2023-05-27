Ventimiglia – Should a Bignami of the differences between the priorities of the right and those of the left be needed, the Ventimiglia ballot offers a super pocket version.

Attack Flavio Di Muroformer Northern League MP: «Security is not a duty but a right. I want to sign a pact that allows us to be incisive on situations of degradation and illegality”. He retorts Gabriele Sismondiniwhich has the support of the Democratic Party and a series of civic lists: «I represent all citizens eager to make the city cleaner, more inclusive and livable».

Law and order on one side, humanity and inclusion on the other. With Di Muro insisting on the slogan with a Trumpian flavor “We will make Ventimiglia great again” and the challenger who replies with a “we more than others have a heart” that smacks so much of US democrats. It could have been an easy challenge, in a city where the issue of migrants inevitably ends up radicalizing positions. It is not so and the reason is represented by complicated events that led to the fall of the previous juntaleaving a trail of poisons, controversies and anxieties for revenge.

We also bring the events to represent the rift. Seen from above, the port of Ventimiglia with its unusual circular shape is a riot of yachts. They are docked here, in this slipway which is a sort of dependence of the Ports de Monaco company when the places under the Rock are sold out. The Montecarlo Grand Prix, which acts as a magnet for these princes of the sea, will take place tomorrow in a singular coincidence of dates with the electoral ballot that decides the new mayor and new administration of the city.

The contrast is impressive. The super luxury of boats and the desperation of migrants who, precisely by these roads overlooking the coast, try to reach the France of the armored borders. Between the two extremes is a city that arrives at this appointment with the polls in a climate that is anything but serene. Charges and countercharges. Fire words. Ancient friendships torn apart on Facebook. Voters who torment themselves in public sessions of self-awareness: “How can I give the green light to our opponents, even if our candidate doesn’t convince me?”.

An unknown factor on the final result which becomes more and more exhausting hour after hour.

Of course: they are the poisoned consequences of Mayor Gaetano Scullino’s tumble, mayor of the centre-right who fell in June last year, when his allies (including the League) withdrew their support. Now it materializes in the almost Shakespearean scene that we could entitle “The Revenge of Scullino”.

In fact, what does he do? He extends his hand to Sismondini, candidate of the centre-left: “There is agreement on the issues”. Now the question is: are his voters willing to make a 180-degree turn and vote left? Or more simply will not go to the polls? Or will they hold their noses and still vote for Northern League Di Muro just to block Sismondini’s way?

Here, a stone’s throw from the border, in a city set in a province both firmly oriented to the right since forever, the Pd has already made the coup in 2014 with the extraordinary remuntada of Enrico Ioculano right on the ballot.

A second round that now risks becoming the bete noire of the centre-right of the official parties.

In such a tangled situation, the data from the first round can represent a trend at best, but certainly not be decisive. The Northern League Di Muro starts in the lead, but never like this time the second challenge is really all new. Transformed by events, rather than by the will of the protagonists, into a referendum: does Ventimiglia need a reception center for migrants or not after the closure of the Roia park in 2020?