UK Elections, Conservatives Humiliated: Landslide Victory and Absolute Majority for Starmer’s Labour

Everything as expected in the elections of United Kingdomafter 14 years the era of the ends conservatives in power, a clear victory for the Labourites driven by Keir Starmer. There is no doubt about the absolute majority of seats for the party of leftreally almost triple that of the Tories: according to the first projections they would be 405 for Labour And 156 for conservativeswhich go towards the worst result in their history. Nigel’s far right doesn’t break through Farageonly 4 seats for the father of Brexit, the third party is the one liberalestimated at around 56 seats. But Farage can still rejoice in his personal result. The leader of Reform UK has finally been elected as an MP, after seven failed attempts. The leading figure of the British far right won in Clacton with 21,225 votes. He beat Giles Watling, the Conservative who in the last election had obtained a majority with 24,702 votes, but who in this edition obtained only 12,820.

Sir John Curticethe expert who led the team that produced the exit polls for the British elections, told the BBC that the early results were consistent with expectations of a low voter turnout. “We may find that we are heading for one of the lowest general election turnouts in post-war electoral history.” The lowest turnout since 1918 was in 2001, with 59.4%The highest was recorded in 1950, with 83.9%In the previous elections it was 67.3%, down 1.5 percentage points compared to 2017 (68.8%).

“The people have spoken – said the future Prime Minister Keir Starmer – and it is ready for changeit’s time for us to make it happen.” This was the first comment from the Labour leader, who began his speech by thanking his family, the police and all the poll workers for having made sure that every voice was heard. “It all starts with you,” he tells his audience. “The people of this constituency and across the country have spoken and are ready for change, to give up the politics of performance, to return to politics as a public service“. The change “starts right here, because this is your democracyyour community and your future.”

On Tuesday, the new prime minister will make his international debut in Washingtonat a summit organized to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NATO. This could be an opportunity to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and with the President of the United States Joe Biden. Labour has pledged to maintain British support for Ukraine and to increase military spending.

The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted the Conservative Party’s defeat, saying that “Labour won the general election“. Sunak, who keeps his seat as a member of parliament, he apologized for what is expected to be a historic defeat for his party and took responsibility for it, announcing at the same time that will resign as head of government in the next few hours.