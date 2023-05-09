Countdown to the elections in Turkey: Erdogan risks after 20 years of domination

For the first time in 20 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan risks losing. First the mandates as premier from 2003 to 2014, then those as president. He has won five parliamentary elections, two presidential elections and three referendums. He also survived the military coup of 2016. Now, however, the one who has been renamed as “sultan”, is in the balance ahead of the general elections scheduled for Sunday 14 May. Polls suggest that the united opposition it could wrest control of parliament from Erdogan’s Justice and Development (AK) party and its allies. And Erdogan himself appears to be at a disadvantage in the presidential election.

The double electoral appointment, with a possible presidential runoff on May 28, will decide not only who will lead Turkey, but also how it will be governed, the direction of its economy and the shape of its foreign policy. Modern Turkey’s longest-serving leader, Erdogan has championed low interest rates on the economic frontwhile reviving Turkish influence in the region and loosening the NATO member country’s ties with the West. Threatening several times the European Union to open the borders to migrants after the civil war in Syria, obtaining large checks from Brussels in exchange but without instead reaching the reopening of accession negotiations.

Erdogan’s main challenger is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), which enjoys the support of an alliance of six opposition parties. A change from the usual, when the opposition parties often arrived divided and fragmented, thus favoring Erdogan’s permanence in power. In recent years Erdogan has centralized power around an executive presidency, based in a thousand-room building on the outskirts of Ankara, which defines Turkey’s policy in the fields of economy, security, internal and international affairs.

The economy cripples Erdogan’s hopes

Erdogan’s critics say his government has silenced dissent, eroded rights and brought the justice system under its control, a charge denied by officials who say they have protected citizens in the face of unique security threats, including the attempted coup of 2016. It is above all the economic results that cripple Erdogan. Economists say Erdogan’s calls for low interest rates sent inflation skyrocketing to a 24-year high, 85%, last year, and the lira tumbled to a tenth of its value relative to the previous year. dollar over the past decade.

In the last two years, the lira has lost 60% of its value against the dollar. Money is flowing out of the country: foreign investors owned 64% of Turkish stocks and 25% of Turkish government bonds just five years ago, but now only 29% and 1%. The current account deficit hit a record $10 billion in January. Soaring inflation – which reached 86% year-on-year in the autumn and remains above 40% – has impoverished millions of Turks. Furthermore, the decline in inflation in recent months is partly due to the unsustainable strengthening of the exchange rate by the central bank. It is selling about $1 billion a day, mostly borrowed, to slow the lira’s run. Taking into account the dollars it owes to other central banks and domestic commercial banks, foreign reserves are thought to be negative at nearly -$70 billion. According to the Economist, further devaluation of the lira, and therefore an increase in inflation, seems inevitable when the country runs out of dollars to sell.

