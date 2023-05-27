Ballot in Türkiye: Sultan Erdogan on his way to victory

Turkey is heading into Sunday’s decisive run-off which will decide who, between outgoing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the opposition candidate, Republican Kemal Kilicdaroglu, he will govern the country for the next 5 years. According to the latest polls cited by Corriere della Sera, Erdogan is ahead by 5 points. So much so that, as Repubblica recounts, in Istanbul there is fear of the revenge of the sultan, who “if he wins the runoff, he could unleash repression in the city that turned its back on him in the first round”.



The first round confirmed what was known, namely that Turkey is a polarized country split in two. On the one hand, 49.5% of voters who just two weeks ago expressed their preference for Erdogan, choosing the continuity of a leader in the saddle for 20 years, first as prime minister and since 2014 as president of the republic. On the other, a variegated alignment, a coalition of several parties which precisely in that continuity sees the threat of a regime of a single man in command advancing.

A threat to avert which the opposition has rallied around Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy. In the first round the array of six parties supporting the candidate nearly 45%, also thanks to the external support of the HDP Kurds, forced to present themselves as the Green Left by judicial proceedings that reek of political ostracism that the president’s government has risked paying dearly. The percentages of the first round revealed an advantage of just 2.5 million votes for Erdogan, very few in a country that has 64 million voters and where the traditionally very high turnout reached 88% (the record is 93.6%).

To make the second round necessary, 5.17% of the votes, equal to 2.8 million preferences, obtained by the ‘third wheel’, far-right ultranationalist Sinan Ogan. After the first round, the spotlights were focused on the former (?) Gray Wolf, who had disappeared from the Turkish political scene for years. Beyond the result, Ogan managed to relaunch his image and establish himself on the Turkish political scene, ending up at the center of a close court on both sides.

That is why Erdogan is now the clear favorite

A courtship that, to tell the truth, saw Kilicdaroglu as the main actor above all, who ‘saw’ Ogan first, has intensified the dialogue with the latter and has pushed nationalism on the accelerator, promising the repatriation of the Syrians, accusing Erdogan of not having been able to defend the borders, of having brought 10 million Syrians to Turkey (officially they are 3.7), of having implemented a plan to change the country’s demographics and fearing the arrival of another 10 million refugees in case of confirmation of the incumbent president. Non-random words. Ogan had in fact based his electoral campaign on zero tolerance towards migrants, especially Syrians and on intransigence towards Kurds in politics, as well as on the revival of nationalist principles. Erdogan, for his part, declared after meeting Ogan that he would not have bowed to his conditions. The incumbent president has once again accused Kilicdaroglu of links with the PKK, a rather weak accusation in truth, and has canceled the big rallies.

The incumbent president presented himself mostly in the areas affected by the earthquake where he obtained an overwhelming majority which could be even clearer in the second round. The votes obtained by Erdogan have triggered a campaign of social hatred against the populations affected by the earthquake of last February 6 which Erdogan has aimed to exploit in recent days to increase his advantage in a very populous region. With these premises, the endorsement of Ogan in favor of Erdogan came as a bit of a surprise, but not even that much, if we consider the ultra-nationalist’s close ties with Russia, where he studied for years, but above all with Azerbaijan, a country whose he is originally from and where he has a personal relationship with President Ilham Aliyev and where he has economic interests.

Just Aliyev who is one of Erdogan’s closest allies and of whom he is a personal friend could have played a role in the endorsement in favor of Erdogan. Ogan’s move can also be explained by a mere political calculation. With Erdogan favored in the second round, his support is a prelude to a personal relaunch in the political panorama of the country from which he has been out for years. Support for Kilicdaroglu and a subsequent victory by Erdogan would again put him on the back burner.

However, Ogan’s voting indication only apparently put an end to the dispute. It was assumed from the outset that his words would not direct the 2.8 million of votes obtained in the first round all on one candidate. Ogan received many protest votes from disillusioned nationalists who have no sympathy or trust in either Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu. A circumstance that makes the abstention by a good portion of Ogan’s voters predictable.

To complete the picture, the endorsement of the two parties supported Ogan in the first round in favor of Kilicdaroglu. The Zafer (Victory) party of xenophobic nationalist Umit Ozdag will vote for Kilicdaroglu, who will bring more than 1.2 million votes. The other party, Adalet (Justice), will do the same. And even if the votes in this case are just over 100,000, the total reaches almost half of the haul of approval obtained by Ogan in the first round. The nationalist card played by Kilicdaroglu has annoyed the more progressive components of the alliance.

The Kurds of the Green Left have confirmed that they will still go to vote “against the regime of one man”, but the electorate has grumbled and not a little, especially in the Kurdish-majority south-east which guaranteed 10% of the vote for Kilicdaroglu. The grand maneuvers of the past two weeks do not seem to have changed the balance substantially and a defeat by Erdogan would come as a surprise, but also the beginning of a real challenge for Kilicdaroglu, called to govern in the name of very different political entities.

Subscribe to the newsletter

