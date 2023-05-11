Who is Kılıçdaroğlu, the man who can unseat Erdogan in Turkey’s elections

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu could be the man of destiny. He could be the man to blow up the two decades of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s system of power in the elections on Sunday 14 May. It seemed impossible to imagine a different future for Turkey, accustomed and partly addicted to the dominion of the so-called “sultan”, but now things seem to change and much of the reason is linked to this unlikely opposition leader who says he aims for victory to “save Turkish democracy”.

But who is Kılıçdaroğlu? A former civil servant and former accountant, he is the head of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). He focuses his rhetoric on showing himself as a man of the people, close to common Turks. “I live like you, I have a humble life like yours,” said Kılıçdaroğlu for example during one of the recent rallies. Kılıçdaroğlu who presents himself to the voters as the exact opposite of Erdoğan and has already said that, in case of victory, he will refuse to live in the presidential palace and will move to a more modest headquarters that belonged to Atatürk.

Kılıçdaroğlu is the fourth of seven children raised by a housewife and civil servant in the eastern city of Tunceli. He was a model student in the many schools his family attended following his father’s work around Turkey and later studied economics at Ankara University. He spent years as a civil servant in Turkish financial institutions and earned a reputation for rooting out corruption as director of the Social Security Institute.

Assaults and attacks against Kılıçdaroğlu, survived to challenge Erdogan

He has also been the victim of some attacks in the past. In 2014 he was punched twice by a visitor to Parliament as he was about to give a speech to members of his party. In 2016, his convoy was attacked by a missile from the Kurdish militant group PKK and the following year he escaped an assassination attempt by ISIS. It’s not all. In 2019 he survived an attempted lynching during a soldier’s funeral.

Kılıçdaroğlu has lost several elections since he took over the leadership of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in 2010, when his predecessor was ousted over an extramarital affair. Experienced politician, he was elected in 2002, the same year Erdogan’s AK Party came to power. In matters of international politics, Kılıçdaroğlu is in favor of strengthening Turkey’s role in NATO. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “Turkey is a member of the Western alliance and NATO, and Putin is also well aware of this. Turkey must respect the decisions made by NATO.”

Kılıçdaroğlu has stated that he will pursue a more Western-oriented policy if he comes to power in the presidential and parliamentary elections. It also conveyed positive messages to the European Union. During a program at John Hopkins University in Washington, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “Full EU membership is a common goal of all six opposition leaders. We will implement our democratic reforms without waiting for the EU to open the negotiating chapters. We will bring all democratic rules to our country.” .

In his 13 years of leadership, he has broadened his party’s appeal and “embraced all the different colors of the country,” as he puts it. Ahead of the election, he posted a series of videos from his humble kitchen on social media, often addressing young voters on sensitive topics such as being a Kurdish or minority Alevi, like himself. In an accommodating tone, he addresses the voters promising that he will unite the different souls of Turkish society.

So far, he has already managed to unite six opposition parties that otherwise have little in common. Precisely from this derive his hopes of victory in a vote that can really change Turkey.

