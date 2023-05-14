Erdogan attacks Biden and Kılıçdaroglu. And in case of defeat, riots are not excluded

Polling stations opened at 8 local time (7 in Italy). Türkiye on the occasion of the crucial presidential and parliamentary elections. They will remain open until 5 pm. Voter turnout is traditionally very high in the Anatolian country, the challenge is between the incumbent president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition.

At the end of the election campaign, Turkey’s Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused US President Joe Biden of that he “gave the order” to overthrow him and again accused the opposition of bowing to Western interests and attacking Russia. “Biden has given the order to overthrow Erdogan, I know. All my people know it”, assured Erdogan in one of his last rallies before tomorrow’s elections, which according to polls will end his two decades at the helm of the Village.

But also pay attention to the hypothesis of Erdogan’s failure to transfer power in the event of defeat. Some of his statements, reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano, seem to fear him. “During a rally in Istanbul’s Umraniye district, the incumbent president accused Kılıçdaroglu of “taking orders from terrorists”. The CHP leader, on the other hand, denounced that Moscow is interfering in the electoral process. In fact, according to Kilicdaroglu, it would have been the Russian Federation that had spread a fake red light video on an Israeli pornographic site, where the face of Muharrem Ince, who withdrew from the presidential race also because of the aforementioned video, had been mounted”.

Türkiye: Twitter restricts access to some content in view of the vote

Twitter restricted access to some content in Turkey ahead of national elections. “In response to the legal process and to ensure Twitter remains available to the Turkish people, we took steps today to restrict access to certain content in Turkey,” the company said in a statement. The content will remain available to the rest of the world and accounts that have been blocked have been notified, the company added, but did not provide further information on the content or affected accounts. “The choice is between restricting Twitter in its entirety or restricting access to some tweets. Which one do you want?”, Elon Musk defended himself in a tweet in which he announced that the company will share the message received from the Turkish authorities.

