Time to wrap up the year-end columns here in our international politics space. As we have done on previous occasions, we have raised some aspects and themes to keep an eye on in the coming year. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we get it wrong, but luckily, the hits are usually the majority. We conclude with some global aspects and other important elections in 2023.

finland and greece

Starting with Europe, we will have five important elections in the Old Continent. In April, it is the turn of the Finns to choose their new parliament. Polls indicate a Conservative victory against the Social Democrats currently in power. The point is that, perhaps, the conservatives need to make an alliance, and everything indicates that the Finnish extreme right will have its best electoral result in history.

Would KOK conservatives make an alliance with the Finns, formerly called the “True Finns”, a reference to their anti-immigrant flag? If they do not, a common scenario in parliament can be repeated, that of “won, but did not take”, with the conservatives being in first place, but without being able to form a government, since the current government coalition, on the left, apparently it would have a majority.

Also interesting is the fact that it will be the first Finnish election since the application to join NATO, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Finnish strategic shift with the potential to influence the elections. then in Julyit’s the turn of greeks elect their parliament. The gap between the conservatives in New Democracy, the current government, and the socialists in Syriza is narrowing, but polls indicate a conservative victory.

The curious thing about the Greek scenario is that it will be the last election with the current rules. For the next election, held until 2027, the performance bonus for the winner of the elections will be reinstated, which can represent up to fifty extra seats. This type of procedure exists in some parliamentary countries, to make the so-called “governance” viable, although it is not the most democratic of procedures.

Poland

In October it is the Poles who elect their parliament. Poland is currently governed by the conservative Law and Justice, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, although the prime minister is Mateusz Morawiecki. Law and Justice managed to concentrate a lot of power, with the largest seats in both houses of parliament and the presidency of the republic, occupied by Andrzej Duda.

This concentration put the Polish government at odds with the European Union, amid accusations of eroding the country’s democratic institutions. We talked about it here in our space in 2018, in the text Poland, Hungary and populism with other people’s money. The government’s image has been in decline over the past two years, suffering from the management of the covid-19 pandemic and also the environmental disaster on the Oder river.

The war in Ukraine, on the other hand, has been the subject of praise from Poles to the government. Poland is, in proportion to its economy, one of the countries that provides the most support to Ukrainians. Polls point to a narrow victory for Law and Justice against the centrist Civic Platform, led by Donald Tusk, who was Polish prime minister from 2007 to 2014 and president of the European Council from 2014 to 2019.

It is possible, however, that Tusk will remain in the leadership of the party, but give up the candidacy for the post of prime minister, since his rejection is not the friendliest either. Finally, the Left coalitions, of social-democratic and socialist parties, and Poland 2050, of a liberal character, should compete for the post of third largest group, but with no chance of victory.

At most, they can be courted by the Civic Platform to form a “broad front” government to remove the conservatives from power. Also in the second half of 2023, we will have general elections in Spain. While the other elections we mentioned will only be national, in Spain there will be elections for the national parliament and also for provinces and municipalities.

Spain and UK

At the local level, it will be interesting to see the performance of separatist or autonomist parties, the best known case of which is Catalonia. In these elections, the extreme right parties, such as the neo-Francoist Vox, and the radical left parties tend to perform better than at the national level. Nationally, it is good news to see Spain holding an election only at the end of the government’s term.

Between 2015 and 2019, four elections were held in the country, always resulting in a stalled parliament. Now, the mandate of Pedro Sánchez, of the center-left PSOE, comes to an end. His main opponent will be the former president of the government of Galicia, something analogous to the position of governor in Brazil, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, the main center-right party in Spain.

Polls in 2022 are on a rollercoaster effect, now putting the PSOE in front, now the PP. Third place should go to Vox, while Unidas Podemos, from the left, should take fourth place, maintaining the current configuration of parliament. Until then, however, a lot can change, since the election should only be held in November.

We mentioned the Spanish local elections and there will also be regional elections in the United Kingdom in May, the first major test for Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Polls indicate favoritism for the Labor Party, with the Conservatives’ recent attrition. On the other hand, the fact that most of the disputed cities are already governed by Labor means that the “obligation” of victory mitigates the apparent favoritism.

Nigeria and Congo

As a curiosity, Ukraine was also supposed to hold parliamentary elections this year, but for obvious reasons, the current state of play is uncertain, to say the least. Leaving the European continent, at least three other elections deserve voters’ attention this year. Starting with Nigeria, which, in Februaryelects a new president and the entire national Congress and, in Marchholds local elections.

The Nigerian elections are among the largest in the world and, due to the country’s geography, pose some logistical challenges. In addition, the country’s youth electorate has registered massively in recent years, giving a good sign that democracy in the African giant is continuing its consolidation process. This wave of new voters was driven by anti-government and anti-police protests in recent years.

Current President Mohammadu Buhari does not run, limited in his number of terms. In addition to being elected president, the former general also governed the country after a military coup in the 1980s. Today the favorite in the polls is Peter Obi, from the Labor Party, but the polls are tight, with three candidates likely to come first. The second round is a certainty.

Another strong candidate is Atiku Abubakar, who was defeated by Buhari in 2019 in the internal party. Nigeria, in recent years, has been a mainstay in West Africa. Due to its size, geography, demographics and economics, it is a pilot ship in its region. Wherever Nigeria points, the trend will be felt in other countries in the region. Hence the immense importance of their elections.

If Nigeria manages to hold its elections successfully and without political violence, even with a myriad of candidates and several internal problems, we will have a good sign for its neighbors. Further south, in December, we will have general elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo, for president, National Assembly and also provincial assemblies.

In the Congolese case, the conflict with rebel groups in the east, such as the M23, supported by Rwanda, and the growing Russian presence in the country should be electoral issues. Unfortunately, it is not possible to make more elaborate comments at the moment, since even the candidacies have not yet been defined. Leaving Africa and going to Southeast Asia, Thailand holds its elections in May.

Thailand, Libya and Haiti

The country has gone through a serious social upheaval in recent years, with several protests against the military junta and against the monarchy. Hundreds of people were detained and a state of emergency declared by the military junta allowed a strong repression. It is no coincidence, then, that the party leading the few independent polls is the main opposition party, the PTP, which has already been banned twice by the Thai judiciary.

The official party of the military junta, Palang Pracharath, is performing very poorly in the polls. If this is confirmed at the polls, it should even increase suspicions of fraud in the last election. Of course, if the fraud is not repeated or if there is no legal maneuver to prevent the opposition from contesting the election or, if it wins, assume power.

Finally, it is necessary to mention that, supposedly, Libya and Haiti will go through elections this year, both elections constantly postponed. Libya is divided into two main factions, which could resume conflict at any time, while Haiti is plunged into chaos and violence. Not that only elections will resolve either situation, but they would be an important step towards stability.