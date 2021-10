Savona – In the morning for safety reasons, on the order of the mayor Ilaria Caprioglio, the 32 seat of the Sanctuary was temporarily closed. The seat was moved to the gymnasium of the RSA Opere Sociali, waiting for road conditions to improve to reopen the seat on the new site.

The Savona district was literally overwhelmed by the Letimbro stream. One family was evacuated.

Information is awaited from the prefecture for the restoration of the seat.