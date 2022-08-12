Elections, the race for symbols starts: 54 already deposited at the Interior Ministry

I am 54 i symbols currently filed at Interior Ministry. They are almost the two bulletin boards full of electoral markings. In order there are: Pli Italian Liberal Party, Maie-Italian Associative Movement abroad with Merlo, Holy Roman Catholic Empire, Liga Veneta Repubblica, MPL-Libertas Political Movement, Italian National Union Party, Action-Italia Viva-Calenda, Mastella Noi of Central Europeans, Lega-Salvini Premier, De Luca Mayor of Italy-South calls North, Moderates, Orange Vests – Italian Catholic Union, South calls North- Giarrusso, Party Pensioners in the Center, Panzironi-for Health Revolution, for Italy with Paragone-Italexit, Gay Lgbt + Party, liberal environmentalist solidarity, National Coordinator of Christian Democracy, PCI, Naturalism – International Movement, Life, Südtiroler Volkspartei, Movimento delle Libertà, Sardinian Action Party, Movement Poets of Action, Popolo Idea Libertà , Let’s change !, Innovation Italy, Free, Ppa-Popolo VAT numbers, Moviment Friûl, Communist Workers’ Party, New Italy, Liberal Democracy, Party of Madness, The light of the South -Giusy Papale, Long live freedom- Presidential Council, People of Italy-Free people in solidarity, Use-United States of Europe of the member states of the Euro, Italian Republican Party, Italian Liberal Party Pli, Marco Pannella List, Forza Italia- Berlusconi President, Alternative for Italy-No Green Pass, Forza del Popolo- Musso Premier, Italy itself awake, Italy Moderate, We Moderates, Alternative, Christian Democracy, Popular Alternative, Party of Europeans and Liberals, Forza Nuova – Apf and Civic Commitment-Di Maio.

