Democracy is strained by the coronavirus. After the municipal elections of March and June 2020, hit by a historic abstention rate, uncertainty still hangs over the holding of local polls for the time scheduled for June. The government will deliver to Parliament on 1er April, a report on “The health risks attachedto the holding of the poll and the electoral campaign ” on the basis of the opinion of the Scientific Council. “The postponement of the dates of the departmental and regional elections (beyond the month of June – Editor’s note) would go against the Constitution ”, had, however, warned, on January 27, before the deputies, Jean-Louis Debré, the former president of the Constitutional Council.

“A risk of a breach of equality between the candidates”

Faced with health uncertainties and abstention which is only growing from ballot to ballot, the executive decided to intervene only at the margin on the terms of another major meeting, the next presidential election. In his bill concerning the 2022 ballot, which includes measures such as the generalization of postal voting for detainees or the de-territorialization of proxies, an amendment stood out. Slipped in the last minute by the government in the Senate, it introduces for the first time the advance poll for 2022. Concretely, all the voters would go to offices, where their vote would be carried out on a voting machine, at a “Date fixed by decree, during the week preceding the poll”, according to the explanatory memorandum in the text.

Behind this government project lie several traps. “The question of breaking equality between voters arises, as this project will rhyme with the development of territorial inequalities: a priori, we should have a single office per department or per prefecture”, decrypts the sociologist Jérémie Moualek, adding that “After two centuries of socialization by ballot voting, switching to the electronic machine will increase inequalities in the face of technology”. And to continue: “There is also the risk of a breach of equality between the candidates: the early vote will cut short days of the media campaign. Finally, if voting machines were authorized in the 1960s, and today only concern 60 municipalities, it is because there are many technical problems and risks of fraud. “ In the end, the amendment was largely rejected by the upper house, dominated by the right, but could return when the text is read again in the assembly in March.

“There is a strong attachment to local institutions”

Officially, the initiative aimed to limit abstention, revealing a deep lassitude of citizens with regard to a democratic system asphyxiated by presidentialism. According to Cevipof’s “Political Confidence Barometer”, published on February 22, 55% of French people believe that our democracy does not work very well. Only 39% trust the Senate and 38% the National Assembly. The rate drops slightly for “The presidential institution” (37%) and the government (35%). “We are still in a very critical situation compared to other European countries vis-à-vis political personnel, analysis Luc Rouban, researcher at Cevipof. The democratic malaise is still very deep. It permeates the evaluation of health policy, with confidence rates that do not exceed 36%. “

The study also indicates that citizens aspire to have their opinions taken more into account. Thus, two-thirds of those questioned believe that democracy would work better if citizens were more involved in political decisions. And 84% believe that a good way to govern the country is to have a democratic political system. At the same time, 64% of French people trust their municipal council (+ 4 points); 56% in their regional and departmental council (respectively + 7 and + 6 points). “There is a strong attachment to local institutions, a very clear defense of the democratic system, but also an expectation of democratic breathing, that is undeniable”, Luc Rouban still measures.

“Popular referendum”

To revitalize our democratic system, proposals exist. The answer goes, for example, by reforming the two-round majority voting system. ” Since the beginning of the VeRepublic, the percentage of registrants obtained by all elected officials is only decreasing, reminds Jérémie Moualek. Adopting ballots that allow more representativeness of all parties, including those who score high in the first round, is a priority.The introduction of a dose of proportionality in the legislative elections was a campaign promise of the Macron candidate. But his presidential party is now pleading for implementation after 2022, when the progressive left says it is generally in favor of this long-demanded measure.

Taking into account the blank and null vote, which is not recognized in the votes cast, could also be one of the keys to getting out of the current democratic crisis, according to sociologist Jérémie Moualek. “The election would again become more of a means – to assert one’s opinion – than a goal – to elect a candidate “, he sums up in a forum atWorld .

Other proposals have been made to fight against abstention. Like one of the flagship demands of the yellow vests: the citizens’ initiative referendum (RIC). The creation of this “popular referendum” aims to draft bills, on condition that they collect 700,000 signatures. If the number is reached, this text “will have to be discussed, completed, amended by the National Assembly which will have the obligation (one year to the day after obtaining 700,000 signatures), to submit it to the vote of all French people. “This demand has never found the slightest echo with the government, which remains resistant to the democratic aspirations carried by social movements.