Elections, Gelmini: “After the vote, go ahead with the Draghi method”

The “new beginning” in Action after twenty years in Forza Italia “I owe it to President Draghi with whom I worked for 17 months, to the President of the Republic, to the Italians. And also to the voters of FI who did not agree with the decision to overthrow the government. “Mariastella Gelmini, Minister for Regional Affairs, told La Stampa. Gdo you attack them from your former party mates? “If a party loses three ministers from a government it has supported, they should ask themselves some questions. And like a broken record they repeat that we should resign … Pexcited that the Chambers are dissolved: what should we resign from? “, he stresses.

FI, attacks, “left his fingerprints on the fall” of Prime Minister Draghi “just to chase Salvini’s electoral calculations”. Berlusconi’s party, he insists, “should have distinguished itself from the League, but the leveling-out was total”. Now, he explains, the so-called ‘Draghi agenda’ must be carried forward: “H.or joined Action because Calenda did not have the slightest hesitation in indicating the need to continue on that path. The Action manifesto is projected on companies, on VAT numbers, on workers: those worlds for which I have always been involved in politics “.

And on the center-right he concludes: “FI is junior partner of the coalition. I am not afraid of authoritarian drifts. That’s not the point. But on the one hand there is one of the seven most industrialized countries in the world to govern and on the other there is a contract with Europe worth 230 billion euros and Giorgia Meloni’s party is the only one not to have voted for it. “.

