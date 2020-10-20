Is it reasonable to organize departmental and regional elections in March 2021, when France will, in all likelihood, still be fighting against the coronavirus? This is the question posed by the government, which is playing the watch for the moment by not publishing the decree supposed to formalize the dates of March 14 and 21.

The decision must be made “Before the end of the year, early 2021”, according to the spokesperson for the executive, Gabriel Attal, who announced the creation of a commission to bring together all the political forces to decide. In this context, seven departments led by the right (Seine-Maritime, Meuse, Aveyron, Loiret…) have already stepped up to the plate and asked for a postponement of the departmental ones. Christian Favier, PCF president of Val-de-Marne, goes in the same direction: “I am not so worried about the possibility of opening the polling stations in good conditions on D-Day as about the current uncertainty which prevents us from carrying out a normal campaign. “

Fewer and fewer are defending tooth and nail the holding of elections in March. It is above all the presidents of the right-wing regions who are opposed to the postponement, like Renaud Muselier, Valérie Pécresse or Xavier Bertrand. The last two having the possibility of using the regional ones as a springboard towards 2022.

In the meantime, the parties are on hold. EELV, which also relied on the regional to confirm the ” green wave »Municipal, calls for “Get out of the blur quickly”, by Julien Bayou: if there is a postponement, “We need objective criteria. We cannot postpone the elections for personal convenience of Emmanuel Macron ”, nevertheless warns the national secretary of the Greens. His counterpart of the PCF, Fabien Roussel, leader for the regional in Hauts-de-France, is not against a reshaped schedule, arguing the risk of a new record abstention – a fear shared by Ugo Bernalicis, FI candidate in the same region.

It remains to know the new dates chosen, in case of postponement. The beginning of summer remains an option, unlike fall 2021: the presidential campaign will have already unveiled part of its cast.“If in June things are better, it will be done in June, if not, indeed, it hits the presidential election, so it will have to be done after”,confirms Fabien Roussel. Which would lead to 2022, or even 2023 …