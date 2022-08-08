Political elections 2022, Affari readers choose Draghi

Surprise. Readers of Affaritaliani.it they want massively Dragons premier. This is what emerges from the poll that appeared today on our site and which sees the outgoing Prime Minister assert himself with 43.75% of the votes.

In second place, readers chose the leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni with 26.54%. The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, is third, but with only 7.96%. Fourth, the president of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte with 5.83%. For the secretary of Democratic Party Enrico Lettaa paltry 1.43%.

