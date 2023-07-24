A victory with a very bitter aftertaste that of the Popular Party, which returns to being the first Spanish force, but at the expense of its possible ally Vox, which almost halves its seats, while Pedro Sanchez’s socialists hold out beyond all expectations. The right-wing block stops at 169 (136 for the PP, 33 for Vox), a long way from the 176 seats needed for the much-needed absolute majority. Yet in the evening, PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo nonetheless claimed the right to try: “As the candidate of the most voted party, I believe that my duty is to open dialogue, lead this dialogue and try to govern our country,” he harangued supporters. “Our duty is to avoid a period of uncertainty”, he added, asking “that no one be tempted to block Spain again”. But the road is all uphill. The collapse of the sovereign party, the great observation of all the international press, is the most relevant data of this electoral round, especially from a European perspective.

The remontada – by Annalisa Cuzzocrea



