Elections Spain, the ambassador Pasquale Terracciano evokes the rise of the right: “The vote will close a political cycle”

There Spain is preparing to close a political cycle, with a socialist lead, to embrace another one, with a popular lead, probably conditioned by the right. To do this analysis is Pasquale Terracciano – director general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, former Italian ambassador in Madrid, Moscow and London – who tells the Agi agency his forecasts three days from vote for the renewal of Cortes Generalesthe bicameral Spanish parliament.

In an interview on the scenarios that could emerge in the aftermath of the political elections (anticipated by the outgoing socialist premier, Pedro Sanchez) the ambassador conjures “surveys that all point in the same direction and indicate that Spain is about to close a political cycle to open another”. Mainly three parties will battle it out: on the centre-left there is the Psoe, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party led by the outgoing president. Expression of the center-right is instead the pp, the People’s Party, to which the main polls still attribute a fair margin of advantage. And then there is voxthe far-right party supported by Giorgia Meloni.

