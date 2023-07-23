The presidential elections in Spain They have always been a political event of great relevance and expectation both nationally and internationally.

However, in the year 2023, one particular factor has captured attention and is taking an unusual role in the electoral landscape: the Latino vote.

More than 37 million people are expected to exercise their right to vote. Spanish media estimate that around 2.5 million of these voters are of Latin American originof which more than 1.6 million currently reside in the country.

Last year, about 200,000 foreigners residing in Spain obtained Spanish nationalitya necessary requirement to be able to exercise the right to vote in the July 23 elections.

According to the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE), this figure represents a 26.1% increase with respect to the previous year.

The relevance of this figure lies in the significant number of new voters who will join the electoral process, becoming a portion of the votes that the candidates for the presidency of Spain want to win.

The INE affirms that only in 2022, 11,125 Colombians obtained nationality, followed by 10,845 Ecuadorians and 9,016 Bolivians. Although the number of foreign voters does not reflect the composition of the parties, it is important to draw their attention.

Likewise, the INE explains that the largest group of Spaniards of Latin American origin is Ecuadorian (309,000), followed by Colombians (253,000), Venezuelans (191,000) and Argentines (161,000).

